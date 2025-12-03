Bihar-bound illicit liquor worth Rs 29 lakh seized in Jharkhand

Illicit liquor worth Rs 29 lakh has been seized in Jharkhand's Giridih district while being transported to dry Bihar, police said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a surprise vehicle checking drive on the Giridih-Dumri Road on Tuesday night and made the seizure from a truck and an SUV, Giridih Superintendent of Police (SP) Bimal Kumar told reporters.

''A total of 380 crates of illicit liquor were hidden behind crates of packaged mineral water bottles in the truck,'' the SP said.

Police also seized an SUV that was escorting the truck and seized liquor crates from it.

''Three persons have been arrested and are being interrogated by the police,'' the SP added.

