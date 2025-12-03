Left Menu

Bihar-bound illicit liquor worth Rs 29 lakh seized in Jharkhand

PTI | Giridih | Updated: 03-12-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 03-12-2025 20:52 IST
Illicit liquor worth Rs 29 lakh has been seized in Jharkhand's Giridih district while being transported to dry Bihar, police said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a surprise vehicle checking drive on the Giridih-Dumri Road on Tuesday night and made the seizure from a truck and an SUV, Giridih Superintendent of Police (SP) Bimal Kumar told reporters.

''A total of 380 crates of illicit liquor were hidden behind crates of packaged mineral water bottles in the truck,'' the SP said.

Police also seized an SUV that was escorting the truck and seized liquor crates from it.

''Three persons have been arrested and are being interrogated by the police,'' the SP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

