EU tech rules are costing them big time, U.S. commerce secretary says

Updated: 03-12-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 03-12-2025 20:57 IST
U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said on Wednesday the European Union's rules for technology companies are hurting the economic bloc.

"I think their technology rules are costing them big time," Lutnick said in an interview with CNBC. Lutnick said last week the European Union should make its regulation of the tech sector more "balanced" in exchange for a reduction of U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminium imports from the bloc.

Farming’s biggest revolution yet: AI learns to forecast crop yields with near-precision

Financial inclusion key to boosting agribusiness performance and food stability

AI-driven "digital afterlives" risk deception, privacy violations and exploitation

AI reliability debate shifts as models commit irregularities, not hallucinations

