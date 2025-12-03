EU tech rules are costing them big time, U.S. commerce secretary says
Updated: 03-12-2025
U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said on Wednesday the European Union's rules for technology companies are hurting the economic bloc.
"I think their technology rules are costing them big time," Lutnick said in an interview with CNBC. Lutnick said last week the European Union should make its regulation of the tech sector more "balanced" in exchange for a reduction of U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminium imports from the bloc.
