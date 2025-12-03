Left Menu

Olympics-Chen to be inducted into U.S. Figure Skating Hall of Fame

Olympic gold medallist Nathan Chen will be inducted into the U.S. Figure Skating Hall of Fame in 2026, the organisation announced on Tuesday, recognising the American skater's groundbreaking career in his first year of eligibility. Chen, who redefined men's figure skating with his mastery of quadruple jumps, will be honoured alongside his longtime coach Rafael Arutyunyan and Joseph Inman, a key architect of the International Judging System (IJS), as part of the Hall of Fame's "golden class" during its 50th anniversary celebrations.

Reuters | Updated: 03-12-2025 02:01 IST | Created: 03-12-2025 02:01 IST
Olympics-Chen to be inducted into U.S. Figure Skating Hall of Fame

Olympic gold medallist Nathan Chen will be inducted into the U.S. Figure Skating Hall of Fame in 2026, the organisation announced on Tuesday, recognising the American skater's groundbreaking career in his first year of eligibility.

Chen, who redefined men's figure skating with his mastery of quadruple jumps, will be honoured alongside his longtime coach Rafael Arutyunyan and Joseph Inman, a key architect of the International Judging System (IJS), as part of the Hall of Fame's "golden class" during its 50th anniversary celebrations. The induction ceremony is scheduled for January 9 during the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in St. Louis.

Nicknamed the "Quad King", Chen became the first skater to land five different types of quadruple jumps in competition and set multiple records during his 12-year career. The Salt Lake City native is a two-time Olympic gold medallist (2022 men's and team events), a three-time world champion, and a six-time U.S. national champion. He also holds the record for the highest combined score in figure skating history, achieved at the 2019 Grand Prix Final.

He stepped away from competition in 2022 and announced in August that he would not defend his Olympic titles next year. Chen, who graduated from Yale University in 2024, is the first Asian American man to win Olympic, World, and U.S. titles in figure skating and serves on the Salt Lake City-Utah 2034 Athlete Advisory Committee.

Arutyunyan, who began coaching in the former Soviet Union, has guided multiple world and Olympic medallists, including Chen and reigning world champion Ilia Malinin. Inman, a former judge and musician, helped overhaul the sport's scoring system after the 2002 Salt Lake City judging scandal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BJP candidate Anita Jain wins Shalimar Bagh B ward earlier held by CM Rekha Gupta; Cong wins Sangam Vihar A ward in MCD bypolls.

BJP candidate Anita Jain wins Shalimar Bagh B ward earlier held by CM Rekha ...

 India
2
Himanta thanks PM over Centre granting 'Navratna' status to Assam's Numaligarh Refinery

Himanta thanks PM over Centre granting 'Navratna' status to Assam's Numaliga...

 India
3
Learning Hindi is my right, was unable to because of TN politics: MoS L Murugan

Learning Hindi is my right, was unable to because of TN politics: MoS L Muru...

 India
4
No wonder Modi-Trump huglomacy is in deep freeze: Cong after Rubio repeats India-Pak claim

No wonder Modi-Trump huglomacy is in deep freeze: Cong after Rubio repeats I...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farming’s biggest revolution yet: AI learns to forecast crop yields with near-precision

Financial inclusion key to boosting agribusiness performance and food stability

AI-driven "digital afterlives" risk deception, privacy violations and exploitation

AI reliability debate shifts as models commit irregularities, not hallucinations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025