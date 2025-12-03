Left Menu

Kerala HC orders Cochin Devaswom Board not to deploy security in ‘Bouncer’ T-shirts

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 03-12-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 03-12-2025 22:01 IST
Kerala HC orders Cochin Devaswom Board not to deploy security in ‘Bouncer’ T-shirts
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the Cochin Devaswom Board to refrain from engaging, as security personnel, individuals wearing inappropriate attire, including t-shirts with the word 'bouncer', during temple festivals or within the precincts of the shrines.

The direction, issued by a bench of Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V and K V Jayakumar, came on a plea by Kochi resident N Prakash, who told the court that personnel wearing 'bouncer' t-shirts had been engaged as security at the Sree Poornathrayeesa Temple in Thrippunithura.

Prakash told the court that the ''strong-arm security personnel'' were deployed at the temple from November 22 to November 25.

He contended that deploying such individuals within the sacred precincts of a shrine to manage and direct devotees was ''wholly inappropriate and fundamentally incompatible with the sanctity, decorum, and cultural ethos that the temple environment demands.'' The board's lawyer told the court that the temple had initially engaged ex-servicemen for security. However, due to the enormous and unmanageable crowds that thronged the shrine, they were unable to control the movement of devotees.

In these circumstances, a security agency was engaged, the lawyer said.

The board's lawyer also submitted that it was ''unfortunate'' that individuals wearing t-shirts with the word 'bouncer' were deployed during the festival and assured the court that such an incident would not recur in the future and that necessary decorum would be maintained in all temple-related arrangements.

''We record the submissions of the standing counsel of the Board and direct the respondents—the Board and the temple's Devaswom Officer—to exercise due caution hereafter and to refrain from engaging personnel wearing inappropriate attire, including t-shirts bearing the word 'bouncer', for security during temple festivals or within temple precincts,'' the bench said.

With the direction, the court disposed of the plea.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bessent says White House may 'veto' Federal Reserve presidents

Bessent says White House may 'veto' Federal Reserve presidents

 United States
2
Soccer-Celtic appoint Frenchman Nancy as manager

Soccer-Celtic appoint Frenchman Nancy as manager

 Global
3
Algerian court upholds 7-year sentence for French journalist Christophe Gleizes

Algerian court upholds 7-year sentence for French journalist Christophe Glei...

 Global
4
REUTERS NEXT-Notable quotes from finance and markets speakers at the Reuters NEXT conference

REUTERS NEXT-Notable quotes from finance and markets speakers at the Reuters...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farming’s biggest revolution yet: AI learns to forecast crop yields with near-precision

Financial inclusion key to boosting agribusiness performance and food stability

AI-driven "digital afterlives" risk deception, privacy violations and exploitation

AI reliability debate shifts as models commit irregularities, not hallucinations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025