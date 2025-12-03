SA beat India by four wickets in 2nd ODI

Left Menu

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 03-12-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 03-12-2025 22:14 IST
South Africa defeated India by four wickets in a high-scoring second ODI to level the series 1-1 here on Wednesday.

Asked to bat, Virat Kohli (102, 93 balls) scored his 53rd ODI hundred and Ruturaj Gaikwad (105, 83b) notched his maiden ton in the format as India posted a strong 358 for five.

In reply, SA overhauled the target, scoring 362 for six in 49.2 overs, riding on a century from Aiden Markram (110) and fifties by Matthew Breetzke (68) and Dewald brevis (54).

For India, Arshdeep Singh (2/54) and Prasidh Krishna (2/85) snared two wickets.

Brief scores: India 358/5 in 50 overs (Virat Kohli 102, Ruturaj Gaikwad 105, KL Rahul 66 not out; Marco Jansen 2/63) South Africa 362 for 6 in 49.2 overs (Aiden Markram 110, Matthew Breetzke 68, Dewald Brevis 54; Arshdeep Singh 2/36).

