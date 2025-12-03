2 minor siblings killed as speeding tanker hits their motorcycle in Nagpur

Two minor siblings were killed and a man known to their family was seriously injured when a speeding tanker hit their motorcycle in Nagpur city, police said on Wednesday.

The accident took place at RBI Square on late Tuesday night and the deceased were identified as Simran Singaldhupe (12) and her brother Rudra (11), they said.

The man driving the motorcycle, Sheshnathsingh Jageshwarsingh (56), was known to the siblings' family and had taken the duo to Kamptee town for a wedding on his two-wheeler. At 10.35 pm, their motorbike was hit by a tanker, causing severe head injuries to the trio, according to police.

Police later arrested tanker driver Sahender Pancham Bin (37) and registered a case against him under relevant sections of the BNS and Motor Vehicles Act.

