Bond investors warned of Hassett as potential Fed chair over rate-cut fears, FT reports
Reuters | Updated: 04-12-2025 00:19 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 00:19 IST
Bond investors have expressed concerns to the U.S. Treasury that Kevin Hassett could aggressively cut interest rates to align with President Donald Trump's preferences, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.
The Treasury sought feedback on Hassett and other contenders in private talks with major Wall Street firms last month, according to the report.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
