Bond investors warned of Hassett as potential Fed chair over rate-cut fears, FT reports

Bond investors have expressed concerns to the U.S. Treasury that Kevin Hassett could aggressively cut interest rates to align with President Donald Trump's preferences, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

The Treasury sought feedback on Hassett and other contenders in private talks with major Wall Street firms last month, according to the report.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

