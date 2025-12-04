Left Menu

Bond investors warned of Hassett as potential Fed chair over rate-cut fears, FT reports

Reuters | Updated: 04-12-2025 00:19 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 00:19 IST
Bond investors warned of Hassett as potential Fed chair over rate-cut fears, FT reports

Bond investors have expressed concerns to the U.S. Treasury that Kevin Hassett could aggressively cut interest rates to align with President Donald Trump's preferences, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

The Treasury sought feedback on Hassett and other contenders in private talks with major Wall Street firms last month, according to the report.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Celtic appoint Frenchman Nancy as manager

Soccer-Celtic appoint Frenchman Nancy as manager

 Global
2
Algerian court upholds 7-year sentence for French journalist Christophe Gleizes

Algerian court upholds 7-year sentence for French journalist Christophe Glei...

 Global
3
REUTERS NEXT-Notable quotes from finance and markets speakers at the Reuters NEXT conference

REUTERS NEXT-Notable quotes from finance and markets speakers at the Reuters...

 Global
4
UPDATE 3-Cuba reconnects grid, begins restoring power to Havana after partial collapse

UPDATE 3-Cuba reconnects grid, begins restoring power to Havana after partia...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farming’s biggest revolution yet: AI learns to forecast crop yields with near-precision

Financial inclusion key to boosting agribusiness performance and food stability

AI-driven "digital afterlives" risk deception, privacy violations and exploitation

AI reliability debate shifts as models commit irregularities, not hallucinations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025