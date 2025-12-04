Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2025 11:33 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 11:33 IST
ED undertakes first-ever raids in Meghalaya registered PMLA case
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday conducted searches at multiple locations in Meghalaya as part of a money laundering probe into alleged misappropriation of funds at the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC), officials said.

These are the maiden raids undertaken by the federal probe agency's sub zonal office located in Shillong after registering a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the state.

The agency has conducted similar action in the state as part of cases registered in other states.

At least five premises in Tura under the West Garo Hills district were raided, the officials said.

The probe relates to the alleged non-execution of developmental works and the misappropriation of funds allocated for the development of the Asanang constituency under the GHADC.

According to officials, out of a total allocation of Rs 28.66 crore, members of the committee, in collusion with certain contractors, ''diverted'' and ''misused'' the funds in contravention of established rules and procedures.

In particular, instances have been noticed where 60 per cent of the sanctioned funds were ''irregularly'' released to contractors Kubon Sangma and Nikseng Sangma, contrary to the applicable rules and provisions as advance, they said.

Acting under the directions of one Ismail Marak, multiple cheques were issued in their names and subsequently, Kubon Sangma withdrew the entire amount and handed it over to Marak, while Nikseng Sangma transferred his share directly to the bank account as directed, the ED officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

