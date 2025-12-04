Left Menu

Sabarimala gold loss: Former TDB president Padmakuamr arrayed accused in second case

PTI | Kollam | Updated: 04-12-2025 12:38 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 12:38 IST
Sabarimala gold loss: Former TDB president Padmakuamr arrayed accused in second case
  • Country:
  • India

Former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president and CPI(M) leader A Padmakumar was arrayed as an accused in a second case related to the loss of gold from the plates of the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols at the Sabarimala temple on Thursday, police said.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Kerala High Court to probe the gold loss incident submitted its report to the Vigilance Court here on Thursday, officials said.

According to police, Padmakumar — who was also a former MLA — had earlier been arrested in a case involving gold that had been lost from the door frames of the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum).

Based on fresh evidence from the second case concerning gold lost from the Dwarapalaka idols, SIT decided to array him as an accused.

A police official said evidence emerged that, under Padmakumar's tenure, the board allegedly approved a proposal in 2019 to electroplate the Dwarapalakas' plates.

The plates were subsequently handed over to the prime accused, Unnikrishnan Potty, who took them to Chennai for electroplating, police said.

Officials added that a petition seeking custody of Padmakumar will soon be filed at the Vigilance Court.

Meanwhile, Padmakumar was produced before the court, and his remand period was extended for another 14 days.

The Kerala High Court granted SIT an additional six weeks to complete the probe on Wednesday.

So far, SIT has arrested six individuals in the two cases, including Potty and two former TDB presidents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J'khand: Over 1,000 people to be evacuated after 'poisonous' gas leak from Dhanbad underground mines

J'khand: Over 1,000 people to be evacuated after 'poisonous' gas leak from D...

 India
2
CUSAT bags Rs 1.19 cr under Indo-Korean collaborative project

CUSAT bags Rs 1.19 cr under Indo-Korean collaborative project

 India
3
Kumbh Mela tree row: Why greens don't object to goat slaughter on Eid? asks Nitesh Rane

Kumbh Mela tree row: Why greens don't object to goat slaughter on Eid? asks ...

 India
4
SC asks states, UTs to provide more staff to EC for SIR duty to ease pressure of BLOs

SC asks states, UTs to provide more staff to EC for SIR duty to ease pressur...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI to drive 6G evolution, but security and energy constraints threaten rollout

AI driving precision farming while barriers threaten smallholder adoption

Service quality and trust no longer enough: FinTech becomes key to customer retention in banking

Explainable AI reveals hidden thresholds driving sudden urban water disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025