TRAI–ITU Workshop on QoS and QoE Opens in Bhubaneswar to Advance Global Standards

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), in collaboration with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), inaugurated the ITU–TRAI Workshop on Performance, Quality of Service (QoS) and Quality of Experience (QoE) in Bhubaneswar today. The two-day global programme brought together National Regulatory Authorities (NRAs), industry representatives, researchers and technical experts from 39 countries, reflecting the rising international importance of service-quality governance in the telecom sector.

The event began with the traditional lamp-lighting ceremony, followed by the welcome address from Shri Atul Kumar Chaudhary, Secretary, TRAI, and the inaugural remarks from Shri Anil Kumar Lahoti, Chairman, TRAI. Senior ITU representatives and officials from the Government of Odisha were also present, reinforcing the significance of the workshop in shaping future regulatory approaches.

India Highlights Consumer-Centric Regulation and Global Collaboration

In his welcome address, Shri Atul Kumar Chaudhary reiterated TRAI’s commitment to transparent, accountable and consumer-oriented regulation. He emphasised that the workshop would enrich global understanding of:

Connectivity mapping methodologies

Satellite-based quality assessment mechanisms

Regional approaches to telecom regulation

He noted that such discussions would strengthen both national and cross-border regulatory cooperation, supporting the development of robust and future-ready quality frameworks.

A video message from Dr. Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, Union Minister of State for Communications, underscored India’s focus on ensuring reliable digital access, enhancing service quality under the Telecommunications Act, 2023, and working in partnership with global institutions to harmonise standards.

ITU Stresses Global Adoption of Harmonised QoS Standards

Mr Seizo Onoe, Director of the ITU Telecommunication Standardization Bureau (ITU-TSB), addressed delegates through a video message. He highlighted the importance of harmonised international QoS standards in promoting equitable digital transformation, particularly as countries deploy advanced technologies such as 5G, satellite broadband, IoT networks and high-bandwidth optical systems.

Reaffirming ITU’s support, he said that collaborative regulatory design will be essential for enabling reliable, secure and affordable connectivity, especially in developing and emerging economies.

Odisha Emphasises Telecom’s Role in Public Safety and Welfare Delivery

Addressing the gathering, Shri Manoj Ahuja, Chief Secretary, Government of Odisha, highlighted the state’s extensive experience in managing climate-related disasters, including cyclones and tsunami alerts. He underlined the central role of telecom networks in:

Emergency communication

Public safety and disaster response

Service delivery for welfare schemes

Enabling online panchayat functions

Supporting rural governance

He emphasised that timely alerts, resilient connectivity and citizen-focused QoS frameworks are essential for inclusive development and effective public administration.

India Showcases Fastest 5G Rollout and Digital Inclusion Achievements

Delivering the inaugural address, Shri Anil Kumar Lahoti, Chairman, TRAI, highlighted India’s rapid digital transformation:

Fastest 5G rollout in the world

Over 1.23 billion telecom subscribers

Nearly 99% 4G coverage

High data-consumption rates coupled with globally competitive tariffs

He emphasised that India’s digital success has been driven by policy reforms under the Telecommunications Act, 2023, mobile-led financial inclusion, and strong public–private partnerships.

Strengthening Indoor Connectivity

Shri Lahoti also highlighted TRAI’s Quality of Service Rating Framework for Buildings, noting that most data consumption today occurs indoors. He called for strengthening in-building connectivity and simplifying technical standards to ensure consistent experience for users.

Call for Asia Regional Group on QoS & QoE

He proposed the creation of an ITU Regional Group for Asia dedicated to QoS and QoE to jointly address:

Fraud prevention

Cybersecurity risks

Network interoperability

Regulatory convergence

Global Experts Contribute to Standards Development and Best Practices

In his concluding remarks, Mr Martin Adolph, ITU Study Group Advisor, thanked the Government of Odisha and TRAI for hosting the workshop. He affirmed that the inputs received would directly support the Quality of Service Development Group’s (QSDG) work in advancing global QoS & QoE frameworks.

The workshop featured four thematic sessions on 4 December:

Connectivity mapping tools

Satellite-service performance

Measurement methodologies for QoS/QoE

Regional regulatory panel with Asian NRAs

On 5 December, the programme continues with:

QSDG meeting

ITU-T Study Group 12 Rapporteur Group meeting on the NRA Repository Initiative, aimed at creating a global library of QoS parameters used by regulators worldwide.

A Global Platform for Cooperation and Knowledge Sharing

The event hosted nearly 150 in-person and virtual participants from Asia, Africa and Europe, including:

National regulators

Telecom operators

Technology vendors

QoS measurement specialists such as Opensignal, Ookla and Keysight

The workshop aims to strengthen:

Universal digital access

Reliable and secure telecom services

Consumer-centric regulatory frameworks

Harmonised global telecom standards

By fostering peer learning and shared strategies, the ITU–TRAI collaboration seeks to help nations build resilient, high-quality networks capable of supporting next-generation digital ecosystems.