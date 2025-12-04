MDoNER Consultative Committee Reviews PM-DevINE Progress, Scindia Highlights NE Growth

The Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) met on 03 December 2025 at the Parliament House Annexe under the chairmanship of Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Union Minister of Communications and Development of North Eastern Region. Shri Sukanta Majumdar, Union Minister of State for Education and MDoNER, also participated in the discussions.

Shri Scindia welcomed Members of Parliament from both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and emphasised that the Consultative Committee meetings are integral to ensuring continuous dialogue, accountability, and transparency in development efforts across the North Eastern Region (NER). He expressed gratitude to members for their active engagement and constructive suggestions.

PM-DevINE: Flagship Scheme Driving North East Transformation

Calling the Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for North East Region (PM-DevINE) the Ministry’s most crucial programme, Shri Scindia shared the scheme’s strong progress since its conceptualisation in the Union Budget 2022–23.

Key Highlights of PM-DevINE Progress

Total Outlay: ₹6,600 crore for 2022–23 to 2025–26

Projects Sanctioned: 44 projects worth ₹5,700 crore

Projects Completed: 3 projects worth ₹176 crore

Projects in Progress: 41 projects worth ₹5,500 crore

Projects Approved In-Principle: ₹111 crore

Projects in Pipeline: ₹625 crore

Shri Scindia noted that with ongoing and upcoming projects, the Ministry is on track to fully utilise the sanctioned outlay by 2025–26.

State-Specific Updates and New Tourism Initiatives

Responding to queries from Committee members, the Minister provided state-wise updates on major projects under implementation in Assam, Nagaland, Mizoram and Tripura.

On suggestions to strengthen tourism in Tripura, he announced that world-class tourist circuits will be developed across all eight North Eastern States in coordination with State Governments.

Tourist Circuits Under Development

Sohra Circuit (Meghalaya): Foundation stone already laid

Matabari Circuit (Tripura): In advanced stage of approval

These circuits will focus not only on infrastructure creation but also on capacity-building and skill development, ensuring high-quality tourist experiences and generating employment for local communities.

Rigorous Monitoring and Review Mechanisms

The Minister underlined that PM-DevINE projects are monitored through a multi-layered and technology-driven framework designed to ensure timely and transparent execution.

Monitoring Features

Weekly project reviews assessing expected vs. actual progress

Time-stamped photographs for physical verification

Field inspections by officials of MDoNER and the North Eastern Council (NEC)

Third-party assessments to ensure accountability and maintain transparency

These measures, Shri Scindia said, guarantee that development is outcome-oriented and impactful on the ground.

Government Reaffirms Commitment to Rapid and Inclusive Development

Shri Scindia reiterated the Government’s commitment to ensuring rapid, transparent and outcome-driven development in the North Eastern Region. He highlighted PM-DevINE’s catalytic role in:

Strengthening connectivity

Creating livelihood opportunities

Boosting tourism

Enhancing socio-economic infrastructure

Ensuring inclusive growth across all NE states

He concluded that the Ministry will continue to work closely with States, Parliamentarians and regional institutions to achieve transformational growth.