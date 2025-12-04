Left Menu

58-year-old businessman killed after car hits his cycle in Gurugram

A 58-year-old businessman died after a speeding car struck him from behind during his morning cycling routine in DLF phase 2 area here, police said on Thursday.The incident occurred at around 7.15 am on Wednesday.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 04-12-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 19:33 IST
58-year-old businessman killed after car hits his cycle in Gurugram
  • India

The incident occurred at around 7.15 am on Wednesday. The victim was identified as Amitabh Jain, they said.

The incident occurred at around 7.15 am on Wednesday. The victim was identified as Amitabh Jain, they said.

The Santro (car) driver fled from the spot, but the entire act was captured on a CCTV camera of a nearby house, the police said.

Jain was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him dead, they said.

Following the complaint from the victim's cousin, Kanti Jain, an FIR was registered against an unknown driver under Sections 106, 281, 324 (2) of the BNS at DLF phase 2 police station.

''The police have retrieved the vehicle's registration number and identified its owner, who had sold the car recently. A manhunt is now underway to nab the car driver,'' a senior investigating officer said.

The businessman's son is settled in the United Kingdom and his daughter lives in Bangalore, while he lived in Gurugram with his wife.

The body was handed over to the family after the postmortem, police said, adding that the family has called it an accident and did not raise any suspicion.

However, the local residents and netizens raised questions, claiming that it might have been a targeted attack stemming from personal enmity.

Some people took to X; a user posted the video of the incident and wrote ''What's with the Santro Driver? Rammed cycle, cyclist no more. Driver distracted or intoxicated?''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

