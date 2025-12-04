India to Host UNESCO Global Heritage Committee Session at Red Fort in December 2025

India will host the 20th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) from 8 to 13 December 2025 at the historic Red Fort (Lal Qila) in New Delhi. The announcement was made by Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

This prestigious UNESCO meeting will bring together policy leaders, cultural practitioners and experts from across the world to deliberate on safeguarding the world’s living heritage, explore contemporary challenges, and strengthen global cooperation.

Strategic Objectives of the UNESCO ICH Committee Session

During the session, the Committee will focus on advancing global cultural preservation through its core functions:

Examining new nominations submitted by countries for inscription on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage Lists

Reviewing the safeguarding status of elements already inscribed

Providing international assistance to support preservation and transmission of intangible cultural heritage

Evaluating best practices and innovative safeguarding methodologies

Planning future strategies to ensure long-term protection of ICH globally

India currently has 15 cultural elements inscribed on UNESCO’s Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage, highlighting the nation’s diverse cultural expressions—from performing arts and craft traditions to festive rituals and knowledge systems.

Key Issues on the Agenda

The 20th session will address several major global concerns, including:

Assessment of safeguarding reports by States Parties

Requests for financial and technical assistance from UNESCO

Debates on “living heritage safeguarding” in the context of modernization, climate change and generational transitions

Strengthening international networks for practitioners, researchers and NGOs

Future planning to adapt safeguarding frameworks for emerging cultural challenges

Participation from Around the World

The event is expected to witness a significant international presence, with more than 800 delegates representing:

Over 180 countries

Member States serving on the Committee

UNESCO Secretariat

Cultural experts and researchers

Accredited NGOs

Intangible cultural heritage practitioners

Such a large and diverse gathering positions India at the epicentre of global cultural policy-making in 2025.

Strategic Benefits for India

Hosting this high-level UNESCO meeting brings significant diplomatic and cultural advantages:

Boosts India’s cultural diplomacy and global standing

Showcases India’s rich intangible heritage on a prominent world stage

Enhances collaboration with UNESCO and strengthens India’s role in global cultural governance

Encourages youth engagement with heritage through national and international exposure

Reinforces India’s position as a leader in heritage preservation, policy innovation and cultural soft power

The Red Fort — itself a UNESCO World Heritage Site — adds symbolic value, representing India’s historical continuity, cultural depth and long-standing heritage stewardship.

India’s Global Leadership in Cultural Preservation

By hosting the 20th ICH Committee session, India signals its commitment to preserving humanity’s living traditions while shaping global discourse on safeguarding cultural diversity in a rapidly changing world.

The event serves as a milestone in India’s expanding cultural engagement, inviting global partners to collaborate, innovate and ensure that traditions across nations continue to thrive for future generations.