Anticipation Builds as Trump Nears Federal Reserve Chair Announcement
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent indicated President Trump is likely to announce a new Federal Reserve chair before Christmas. The final interview is being held today among five strong candidates. Jerome Powell's current term concludes in May.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-11-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 18:42 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent revealed the possibility of President Donald Trump announcing a new Federal Reserve chair before Christmas.
Bessent, in an interview with CNBC, mentioned that the final interview is being conducted today among five strong contenders.
Jerome Powell's term as the Federal Reserve chair is set to conclude in May.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Race for the Fed: Five Candidates Compete for Leadership
2026 Men's T20 World Cup schedule unveiled, five venues from India and three from Sri Lanka finalised, says ICC chairman Jay Shah.
Milestones, Partnerships, and Global Gatherings: A Day of Announcements
Sindarov and Wei Yi Triumph in Chess Showdown, Securing Candidates Spots
Chidambaram says announcement on talks with DMK will end unfounded claims; apparently rejects conjectures over Cong joining hands with TVK.