Anticipation Builds as Trump Nears Federal Reserve Chair Announcement

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent indicated President Trump is likely to announce a new Federal Reserve chair before Christmas. The final interview is being held today among five strong candidates. Jerome Powell's current term concludes in May.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent revealed the possibility of President Donald Trump announcing a new Federal Reserve chair before Christmas.

Bessent, in an interview with CNBC, mentioned that the final interview is being conducted today among five strong contenders.

Jerome Powell's term as the Federal Reserve chair is set to conclude in May.

