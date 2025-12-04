Left Menu

Himachal: Six students booked under POCSO Act for ragging junior in Hamirpur school

PTI | Hamirpur(Hp) | Updated: 04-12-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 20:58 IST
Himachal: Six students booked under POCSO Act for ragging junior in Hamirpur school
  • Country:
  • India

A case has been registered against six class 12 students of a prominent school in Sujanpur area of Himachal's Hamirpur district for allegedly ragging a class 8 student of the same school, police said on Thursday.

The victim's father filed a complaint, following which a case was registered under relevant sections of the anti Ragging Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Sujanpur police station, they said.

The victim, a resident of Chamba district, has accused six class 12 students of ragging and inciting suicide.

The complainant accused the senior students of subjecting the boy to obscene acts and assault.

When the victim reported the incident to the warden, the senior boys allegedly assaulted and abused him and made him do the 'murga' (squat) posture for 45 minutes, repeatedly, the complaint said.

Hamirpur Superintendent of Police Balbir Singh Thakur said the matter is being investigated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Czech election winner Babis will move his business group to trust

UPDATE 1-Czech election winner Babis will move his business group to trust

 Global
2
Cuba says island is no 'black hole' on drug trafficking route to US

Cuba says island is no 'black hole' on drug trafficking route to US

 Global
3
Trump praises Congo, Rwanda as they sign US-mediated peace deal

Trump praises Congo, Rwanda as they sign US-mediated peace deal

 United States
4
Czech election winner Babis to be appointed prime minister on December 9, president says

Czech election winner Babis to be appointed prime minister on December 9, pr...

 Czechia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025