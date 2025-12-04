UN Warns of New Atrocities in Sudan as Violence Escalates Across Kordofan

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk issued a grave warning about the rapidly deteriorating situation in Sudan, expressing deep fears that the country may be facing yet another wave of atrocities. His statement follows an alarming escalation of clashes among the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), and the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) across the Kordofan region.

According to the UN Human Rights Office, at least 269 civilians have been killed since 25 October, when RSF forces overtook Bara city in North Kordofan. The fatalities resulted from aerial bombardments, artillery shelling, extrajudicial executions and targeted attacks on populated areas. With telecommunications severely disrupted, Türk emphasized that the real number of deaths is likely far higher.

Rising Atrocities and Widespread Abuses

Reports from the region detail retaliatory killings, arbitrary arrests, abductions, sexual violence, and forced recruitment, including of children—violations that may constitute war crimes. Civilians suspected of “collaboration” with opposing groups are being detained, and hate speech is spreading rapidly, fuelling fear and division.

Türk compared the unfolding tragedy to the devastating events in El Fasher earlier this year, underscoring that the world had united in condemning those atrocities. “We must not allow Kordofan to become another El Fasher,” he stressed.

Deadly Strikes on Civilians

Two major attacks in November highlight the brutality of the conflict:

3 November: An RSF drone targeted mourners gathered in a funeral tent in El Obeid, killing at least 45 people , mostly women.

29 November: An SAF aerial strike in Kauda, South Kordofan, reportedly killed at least 48 people, many of them civilians.

Heavy clashes continue across all three Kordofan states, contributing to an expanding toll of civilian suffering.

Cities Under Siege, Famine Taking Hold

Several areas face imminent humanitarian collapse. Kadugli and Dilling in South Kordofan remain besieged by RSF and SPLM-N, while El Obeid in North Kordofan is partially encircled. Humanitarian agencies report famine already occurring in Kadugli and an extreme famine risk in Dilling. Despite life-threatening conditions, armed groups continue to obstruct humanitarian access.

Türk condemned the deliberate blocking of aid, calling it “a man-made catastrophe.” He urged the immediate restoration of telecommunications, which are vital for coordinating relief and providing civilians with safety information.

Mass Displacement and Urgent Need for Safe Passage

Over 45,000 civilians have fled their homes in the past month alone, seeking refuge within Sudan or across borders. The High Commissioner stressed that safe corridors for displaced people are a human rights obligation, not a political choice.

International Responsibility and Call for Action

Türk appealed to all States with influence to take decisive steps to halt the violence and prevent the continued flow of weapons into Sudan, which is prolonging and intensifying the conflict.

“Have we not learned our lessons from the past?” he asked. “We cannot stand by while more Sudanese fall victim to horrific human rights violations. The world must act—this war must stop now.”