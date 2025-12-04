Left Menu

J-K: 'Centuries-old' stone sculpture of Hindu deity unearthed in Gulmarg

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 04-12-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 22:09 IST
A stone sculpture of a Hindu deity, presumed to be centuries old, has been unearthed in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said on Thursday.

The sculpture, believed to depict either Lord Vishnu or Lord Surya, was discovered on the outskirts of Gulmarg during a routine patrol conducted by the Gulmarg police station, an official said.

The police later handed over the sculpture to the archaeology department. The official said the artefact, crafted in fine stone, appears to be centuries old and reflects the rich cultural and historical heritage of the region.

Police took immediate steps to ensure its safety and preservation and coordinated with the Directorate of Archives, Archaeology and Museums, Jammu and Kashmir, for proper documentation and conservation, the spokesman said.

The police handed over the ancient stone sculpture to the team from the Directorate of Archives, Archaeology & Museums, headed by Javed Ahmad Mattoo.

This underscore Jammu and Kashmir Police's commitment to preserving the archaeological treasures of the region and promoting awareness about its history, the official asserted.

