Left Menu

Maharashtra's 'Historic' 1% Reservation: A Milestone for Orphans

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis highlights the state's groundbreaking policy of 1% reservation for orphans in education and jobs, marking a vital step towards social justice. Over 800 youths have benefited so far, driven by Dr. B R Ambedkar's vision of equality. Beneficiaries are encouraged to contribute back to society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-12-2025 14:29 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 14:29 IST
Maharashtra's 'Historic' 1% Reservation: A Milestone for Orphans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, hailed the state's policy of allocating 1% reservation for orphans in education and jobs as 'historic'. This initiative, rooted in Dr. B R Ambedkar's principles of social justice, aims to create equality of opportunity.

Celebrating the policy's first anniversary, Fadnavis interacted with its beneficiaries. Since its inception in 2018 during his previous term, over 800 orphaned youths have secured government jobs, and the criterion was recently improved: now applying to 'vacant posts' instead of only 'available posts'.

Urging successful beneficiaries to contribute to society, Fadnavis cited historical figures Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Dr. Ambedkar, emphasizing that an individual's legacy is defined by his work. He stressed empathy and ongoing efforts for the welfare of orphans as true measures of responsibility.

TRENDING

1
Gold Prices Surge in National Capital Amid Global Trends

Gold Prices Surge in National Capital Amid Global Trends

 India
2
Political Parties Gear Up for Proportional Representation Elections

Political Parties Gear Up for Proportional Representation Elections

 Nepal
3
CPI(M) Resolves to Address Sabarimala Temple Gold Loss Accusations

CPI(M) Resolves to Address Sabarimala Temple Gold Loss Accusations

 India
4
Nitish Kumar's Historic 10th Term as Bihar CM Recognized by World Book of Records

Nitish Kumar's Historic 10th Term as Bihar CM Recognized by World Book of Re...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025