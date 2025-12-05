Maharashtra's 'Historic' 1% Reservation: A Milestone for Orphans

Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, hailed the state's policy of allocating 1% reservation for orphans in education and jobs as 'historic'. This initiative, rooted in Dr. B R Ambedkar's principles of social justice, aims to create equality of opportunity.

Celebrating the policy's first anniversary, Fadnavis interacted with its beneficiaries. Since its inception in 2018 during his previous term, over 800 orphaned youths have secured government jobs, and the criterion was recently improved: now applying to 'vacant posts' instead of only 'available posts'.

Urging successful beneficiaries to contribute to society, Fadnavis cited historical figures Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Dr. Ambedkar, emphasizing that an individual's legacy is defined by his work. He stressed empathy and ongoing efforts for the welfare of orphans as true measures of responsibility.