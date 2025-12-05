Lok Sabha Passes Cess Bill: Enhancing Health and Security

The Lok Sabha cleared a pivotal bill on Friday to enforce a cess on the manufacturing units of pan masala, channeling funds towards bolstering national security and enhancing public health.

Addressing the Health Security and National Security Cess Bill, 2025, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman confirmed the cess's equitable distribution with states, aligning with public health's classification as a state governance subject.

Passed by voice vote, the legislation ensures a devoted resource stream for health and security essentials, taxing pan masala at a peak 40% GST rate plus an additional cess based on production capabilities, albeit keeping GST revenues unaffected.

