PM Modi Leads Lok Sabha Discussion Marking 150 Years of Vande Mataram

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi delivered a landmark address in the Lok Sabha during a special discussion commemorating 150 years of the national song Vande Mataram—a moment he described as a privilege shared by every Member of Parliament and a significant chapter in India’s democratic history. He expressed deep gratitude to MPs for choosing collective deliberation to honor a song that ignited India's freedom movement and shaped the country’s identity.

Vande Mataram: A 150-Year Journey of Courage, Unity and Cultural Revival

The Prime Minister underscored that Vande Mataram was not merely a song, but a mantra of freedom, a rallying cry that energized millions through decades of colonial rule. He reflected on the song’s historical milestones—its 50th anniversary during colonial suppression, its 100th anniversary during the Emergency when democratic rights were curbed—and noted that today’s 150-year mark offers a moment for national introspection and reaffirmation.

He emphasized that this discussion in Parliament can serve not only as a tribute but also as an educational legacy for future generations.

Contextualising Vande Mataram Within India’s Wider Historical Milestones

Shri Modi connected this commemoration with other major historical observances unfolding in the country—including 75 years of the Constitution, the 150th birth anniversaries of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Bhagwan Birsa Munda, and the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji. These events, he noted, collectively echo a renewed national awakening.

The Birth of Vande Mataram and Its Cultural Roots

Tracing the origins of Vande Mataram to Bankim Chandra Chatterjee in 1875, the Prime Minister described how the song emerged as an act of defiance at a time when British authorities were aggressively promoting “God Save The Queen” across India. The sentiment of the song drew from thousands of years of Indic civilizational ethos, echoing the Vedic belief that the land is one’s mother—reflected in Lord Rama’s words, “Janani Janmabhoomishcha Swargadapi Gariyasi.”

Vande Mataram as the Voice of the Freedom Movement

Shri Modi recounted powerful stories of sacrifice from 1905 onward—children flogged in Haritpur and Nagpur for chanting the song, women in Barisal who stood defiantly, revolutionaries who walked to the gallows chanting Vande Mataram. He invoked legendary freedom fighters—Khudiram Bose, Ashfaqulla Khan, Ram Prasad Bismil, Roshan Singh, and many others—whose last breaths carried this mantra of national pride.

The Prime Minister highlighted how the Swadeshi movement, the Chittagong uprising, and countless mass mobilizations were powered by chants of Vande Mataram, making it a unifying national force from Bengal to the entire subcontinent.

The Song’s Global Echo and Revolutionary Influence Abroad

He recalled how recordings of Vande Mataram reached Indian revolutionaries overseas. At India House in London, Veer Savarkar often sang the song with fellow freedom fighters. Newspapers like ‘Vande Mataram’ launched by Bipin Chandra Pal, Aurobindo Ghosh, and later published by Madam Bhikaji Cama in Paris, transformed it into an emblem of resistance beyond borders.

Controversies and Historical Political Decisions

Shri Modi revisited the political tensions of the 1930s, highlighting that the Muslim League’s objections to the song were followed by the Indian National Congress’s 1937 decision to review and limit the song’s usage. He described it as an act of compromise that fragmented a symbol of unity and contributed to socio-political divisions. He urged that the next generation must understand these historical circumstances without distortion.

Vande Mataram as a Continuing Source of National Strength

The Prime Minister emphasized that the spirit of Vande Mataram carried India through crises—war, the Emergency, food shortages, national security challenges, and even the COVID-19 pandemic. He described it as a timeless source of courage, patriotism, and collective resolve.

He reiterated that as India advances towards the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, the younger generation must embrace the same spirit of devotion and determination that once fueled the freedom struggle.

A Call to Reaffirm National Resolve

Concluding his address, Shri Modi called upon the nation to:

Honor the legacy of Vande Mataram,

Strengthen unity across regions and communities,

Commit to Atmanirbhar Bharat,

Build a prosperous, developed India by 2047,

just as earlier generations used the same mantra to dream of independence decades before 1947.

He expressed confidence that this discussion in Parliament would ignite national sentiment and inspire new generations to walk the path of responsibility, courage and nation-building.