Left Menu

Swift Operation: Businessman Rescued and Kidnappers Arrested

Mysuru Police rescued businessman Lokesh, who was kidnapped for ransom. The abduction, led by Santosh, was foiled within hours. After tracing the accused to Hampapura, five suspects were arrested without causing further harm to Lokesh, aside from the initial attack using chilli powder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mysuru | Updated: 08-12-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 17:51 IST
Swift Operation: Businessman Rescued and Kidnappers Arrested
Lokesh
  • Country:
  • India

Mysuru Police successfully rescued a businessman, Lokesh, who was abducted by a gang demanding ransom. The rescue operation culminated in the arrest of five suspects.

According to the police, the mastermind behind the abduction was Santosh, an acquaintance of Lokesh. Santosh assumed that Lokesh's wealth made him an ideal target, leading to the orchestrated abduction. Lokesh was forcibly taken after chilli powder was thrown into his eyes. The kidnappers demanded nearly Rs 20 lakh by contacting a friend of Lokesh.

After Lokesh's wife noticed his absence and reported it, the police traced the suspects via technical evidence and CCTV footage, eventually leading to Hampapura. Coordinating with multiple teams, they nabbed the suspects from K R Nagar and rescued Lokesh unharmed, barring the initial chilli powder incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefire

Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefi...

 Global
2
Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

 Australia
3
F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

 Global
4
Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical AI can erase risky knowledge without losing clinical skill

Global South at risk of digital dependency without decentralized AI governance

Global power systems unprepared as AI workloads push need for energy intelligence

Four breakthrough fronts driving next-generation solar-assisted greenhouses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025