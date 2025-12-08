Swift Operation: Businessman Rescued and Kidnappers Arrested

Mysuru Police successfully rescued a businessman, Lokesh, who was abducted by a gang demanding ransom. The rescue operation culminated in the arrest of five suspects.

According to the police, the mastermind behind the abduction was Santosh, an acquaintance of Lokesh. Santosh assumed that Lokesh's wealth made him an ideal target, leading to the orchestrated abduction. Lokesh was forcibly taken after chilli powder was thrown into his eyes. The kidnappers demanded nearly Rs 20 lakh by contacting a friend of Lokesh.

After Lokesh's wife noticed his absence and reported it, the police traced the suspects via technical evidence and CCTV footage, eventually leading to Hampapura. Coordinating with multiple teams, they nabbed the suspects from K R Nagar and rescued Lokesh unharmed, barring the initial chilli powder incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)