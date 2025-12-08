Patna Airport's Runway Dilemma: Expansion Hindered by Land Scarcity
The Patna airport runway expansion has been delayed due to land scarcity. The Aviation Ministry, led by K Rammohan Naidu, has requested additional land from the Bihar government. The current runway faces challenges due to surrounding infrastructure, impacting the operation of larger aircraft and international flights.
Patna airport's runway expansion is in a holding pattern, primarily due to land scarcity issues, Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu informed the Rajya Sabha. The ministry has repeatedly urged the Bihar government for more land to accommodate modern aircraft, as current space constraints affect operations.
Naidu explained that the runway's limitations arise from existing infrastructure: a railway track on one side and a zoo park paired with a historic monument on the other. These obstacles prevent expansion despite the demand for larger aircraft and international flights in the region.
The minister emphasized ongoing discussions with state officials, seeking to secure the land necessary for lengthening the runway. A longer runway could support larger airplanes and meet the state's demand for international flights, though achieving this goal requires overcoming significant land acquisition challenges.
