Tragic Family Conflict: Son Accused of Mother's Murder in Mavelikkara

A tragic incident unfolded in Mavelikkara as an elderly woman, Kanakamma, was reportedly beaten to death by her son, identified as Krishnadas alias Unni. The police have arrested the son following his confession to the crime.

The situation turned violent over an argument regarding the sale of family property to fund medical treatment for Unni's reconciled spouse. Kanakamma, 68, was found dead in her home, with Unni himself notifying authorities about the death.

During the investigation, police noticed injuries on Kanakamma's body, leading them to detain Unni for questioning, during which he admitted to the assault. A murder case has since been filed, and the body was released to relatives after a postmortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)