Left Menu

Tragic Family Conflict: Son Accused of Mother's Murder in Mavelikkara

A 68-year-old woman named Kanakamma was allegedly beaten to death by her son, Krishnadas alias Unni, in Mavelikkara. The incident arose from a dispute over selling the family property for medical expenses. Unni, who alerted police, later confessed to the crime. A murder case has been registered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alappuzha | Updated: 08-12-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 18:08 IST
Tragic Family Conflict: Son Accused of Mother's Murder in Mavelikkara
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Mavelikkara as an elderly woman, Kanakamma, was reportedly beaten to death by her son, identified as Krishnadas alias Unni. The police have arrested the son following his confession to the crime.

The situation turned violent over an argument regarding the sale of family property to fund medical treatment for Unni's reconciled spouse. Kanakamma, 68, was found dead in her home, with Unni himself notifying authorities about the death.

During the investigation, police noticed injuries on Kanakamma's body, leading them to detain Unni for questioning, during which he admitted to the assault. A murder case has since been filed, and the body was released to relatives after a postmortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefire

Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefi...

 Global
2
Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

 Australia
3
F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

 Global
4
Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical AI can erase risky knowledge without losing clinical skill

Global South at risk of digital dependency without decentralized AI governance

Global power systems unprepared as AI workloads push need for energy intelligence

Four breakthrough fronts driving next-generation solar-assisted greenhouses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025