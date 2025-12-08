Encroachment Cleared: 25 Hectares Reclaimed in Corbett Tiger Reserve Operation

In a significant move to reclaim forest land, 25 hectares were cleared of encroachment during a joint operation at the Corbett Tiger Reserve in Uttarakhand's Nainital district. The operation involved the collaboration of the state revenue, police, and forest departments.

CTR Director Saket Badola disclosed that notices had been served to 52 encroachers in Pucchdi village last year, urging them to remove illegal structures voluntarily. Public announcements were made, yet the encroachments persisted, prompting officials to demolish the unauthorized constructions.

The successful operation, which faced some resistance leading to brief detentions, was executed peacefully according to Ramnagar Sub-Divisional Magistrate Pramod Kumar. Lands previously encroached upon, including those meant for the Ramnagar Municipal Council, were returned to the rightful authorities.