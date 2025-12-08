Govt Committed to Empowering Youth as Drivers of Developed India 2047: Mandaviya
Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya reaffirmed the Government’s strong commitment to enabling India’s youth to serve as catalysts of national development and ambassadors of the nation’s aspiration to become a Developed India by 2047. Responding to an unstarred question in the Lok Sabha, the Minister highlighted a comprehensive ecosystem of youth programmes designed to nurture leadership, innovation, community engagement, and responsible citizenship.
Government Prioritizes Holistic Youth Development Through Flagship Institutions
Recognizing the transformative potential of young citizens, the Department of Youth Affairs continues to implement various schemes and initiatives through its major organisations:
MY Bharat (Mera Yuva Bharat)
Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development (RGNIYD)
National Service Scheme (NSS)
National Programme for Youth and Adolescent Development (NPYAD)
International Cooperation (IC) Scheme
These institutions operate as key pillars to deliver leadership training, exposure to innovation and entrepreneurship, experiential learning, and community service opportunities. The initiatives aim to equip youth with modern skills, strong values, and constructive platforms to contribute meaningfully to national goals.
NSS: India’s Largest Youth Volunteer Movement
The National Service Scheme, one of India’s oldest youth-engagement platforms, engages over 3.9 million volunteers annually in:
Community service
Social awareness and development programmes
Disaster response and preparedness
Cleanliness, environmental campaigns, and rural development
NSS organizes 15 National Integration Camps (NICs) each year, with 200 volunteers per camp, to promote patriotism, cultural harmony, and national unity.
The impact of NSS-linked events continues to rise:
VBYLD 2025: 2,500 youth leaders and innovators participated; over 6 crore online viewers
2026 Quiz Edition: More than 50 lakh youth participated in Phase-I
National Youth Parliament Festival (NYPF): Engages lakhs annually; selects 80–95 winners at the national level
These large-scale initiatives cultivate leadership, critical thinking, and democratic participation among the youth.
MY Bharat: Catalysing Youth Leadership and Employability
MY Bharat, launched to institutionalize youth participation in nation-building, provides access to:
Skill development programmes
Fit India and sports-related activities
Cleanliness and social awareness campaigns
Volunteering and community service opportunities
Disaster preparedness and resilience-building activities
The platform serves as a national facilitator connecting young people with opportunities in leadership, employability, innovation, and entrepreneurship.
In addition to programme-based engagement, MY Bharat also supports showcasing successful youth interventions through:
National Youth Awards
Youth Conventions at District and State levels
Yuva Connect programmes
Participation in international forums and youth exchange delegations
These efforts ensure that India’s youth gain recognition at national and global stages.
National Youth Festivals Reimagined for Viksit Bharat
The National Youth Festival, redesigned as Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue (VBYLD), serves as a premier national forum where:
Young innovators
NSS volunteers
Youth entrepreneurs
Academicians and civil society youth leaders
come together to share ideas, learn skills, and participate in nation-building dialogues.
VBYLD has been pivotal in promoting:
Leadership excellence
Patriotism and national integration
Youth-led innovation
Civic responsibility and social impact
International Exposure to Foster Global Competence
India continues to participate actively in:
International Youth Exchange Programmes (IYEPs)
Global youth summits and conferences
Multilateral youth forums under SAARC, BRICS, and Commonwealth
Such programmes allow Indian youth to build global perspectives, strengthen diplomacy skills, and represent India’s progress internationally.
Youth at the Heart of India’s Growth Vision
Dr. Mandaviya emphasized that the Government—guided by the National Youth Policy—encourages youth to:
Embrace innovation
Work diligently
Participate actively in economic and social development
Engage in problem-solving at the community and national levels
The Minister highlighted that India’s demographic dividend will transform into a demographic powerhouse only when youth are empowered with skills, opportunities, and platforms to participate effectively in nation-building.
Youth as Architects of Developed India–2047
With India’s youth forming the world’s largest youth population, the Government is committed to cultivating a generation of:
Visionary leaders
Skilled innovators
Socially responsible citizens
Global ambassadors of Indian excellence
These initiatives collectively aim to channel young India’s potential toward achieving the vision of a Developed India by 2047.