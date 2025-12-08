Govt Committed to Empowering Youth as Drivers of Developed India 2047: Mandaviya

Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya reaffirmed the Government’s strong commitment to enabling India’s youth to serve as catalysts of national development and ambassadors of the nation’s aspiration to become a Developed India by 2047. Responding to an unstarred question in the Lok Sabha, the Minister highlighted a comprehensive ecosystem of youth programmes designed to nurture leadership, innovation, community engagement, and responsible citizenship.

Government Prioritizes Holistic Youth Development Through Flagship Institutions

Recognizing the transformative potential of young citizens, the Department of Youth Affairs continues to implement various schemes and initiatives through its major organisations:

MY Bharat (Mera Yuva Bharat)

Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development (RGNIYD)

National Service Scheme (NSS)

National Programme for Youth and Adolescent Development (NPYAD)

International Cooperation (IC) Scheme

These institutions operate as key pillars to deliver leadership training, exposure to innovation and entrepreneurship, experiential learning, and community service opportunities. The initiatives aim to equip youth with modern skills, strong values, and constructive platforms to contribute meaningfully to national goals.

NSS: India’s Largest Youth Volunteer Movement

The National Service Scheme, one of India’s oldest youth-engagement platforms, engages over 3.9 million volunteers annually in:

Community service

Social awareness and development programmes

Disaster response and preparedness

Cleanliness, environmental campaigns, and rural development

NSS organizes 15 National Integration Camps (NICs) each year, with 200 volunteers per camp, to promote patriotism, cultural harmony, and national unity.

The impact of NSS-linked events continues to rise:

VBYLD 2025: 2,500 youth leaders and innovators participated; over 6 crore online viewers

2026 Quiz Edition: More than 50 lakh youth participated in Phase-I

National Youth Parliament Festival (NYPF): Engages lakhs annually; selects 80–95 winners at the national level

These large-scale initiatives cultivate leadership, critical thinking, and democratic participation among the youth.

MY Bharat: Catalysing Youth Leadership and Employability

MY Bharat, launched to institutionalize youth participation in nation-building, provides access to:

Skill development programmes

Fit India and sports-related activities

Cleanliness and social awareness campaigns

Volunteering and community service opportunities

Disaster preparedness and resilience-building activities

The platform serves as a national facilitator connecting young people with opportunities in leadership, employability, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

In addition to programme-based engagement, MY Bharat also supports showcasing successful youth interventions through:

National Youth Awards

Youth Conventions at District and State levels

Yuva Connect programmes

Participation in international forums and youth exchange delegations

These efforts ensure that India’s youth gain recognition at national and global stages.

National Youth Festivals Reimagined for Viksit Bharat

The National Youth Festival, redesigned as Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue (VBYLD), serves as a premier national forum where:

Young innovators

NSS volunteers

Youth entrepreneurs

Academicians and civil society youth leaders

come together to share ideas, learn skills, and participate in nation-building dialogues.

VBYLD has been pivotal in promoting:

Leadership excellence

Patriotism and national integration

Youth-led innovation

Civic responsibility and social impact

International Exposure to Foster Global Competence

India continues to participate actively in:

International Youth Exchange Programmes (IYEPs)

Global youth summits and conferences

Multilateral youth forums under SAARC, BRICS, and Commonwealth

Such programmes allow Indian youth to build global perspectives, strengthen diplomacy skills, and represent India’s progress internationally.

Youth at the Heart of India’s Growth Vision

Dr. Mandaviya emphasized that the Government—guided by the National Youth Policy—encourages youth to:

Embrace innovation

Work diligently

Participate actively in economic and social development

Engage in problem-solving at the community and national levels

The Minister highlighted that India’s demographic dividend will transform into a demographic powerhouse only when youth are empowered with skills, opportunities, and platforms to participate effectively in nation-building.

Youth as Architects of Developed India–2047

With India’s youth forming the world’s largest youth population, the Government is committed to cultivating a generation of:

Visionary leaders

Skilled innovators

Socially responsible citizens

Global ambassadors of Indian excellence

These initiatives collectively aim to channel young India’s potential toward achieving the vision of a Developed India by 2047.