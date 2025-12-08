Obesity a Serious Public Health Crisis, Not Cosmetic Issue: Dr Jitendra Singh

At the India International Science Festival (IISF), Union Minister of State for Science & Technology and MoS PMO Dr. Jitendra Singh delivered a strong message: “Obesity has emerged as a public health challenge in India, and is not a mere cosmetic issue.” He stressed that tackling obesity requires scientific precision, policy discipline, and societal awareness, as it now stands at the heart of India’s growing metabolic disease burden.

The panel discussion titled “Clinician–Scientist Interaction on Obesity” featured experts from clinical medicine, biomedical research, and public policy, offering a multidisciplinary view of India's evolving health landscape.

A Multidisciplinary Panel Examines India's Metabolic Health Burden

Distinguished experts joined the Minister on the dais, including:

Dr. Ashwani Pareek, Executive Director, NABI

Dr. Vinod Kumar Paul and Dr. V.K. Saraswat, Members, NITI Aayog

Prof. Ullas Kolthur, Director, CDFD

Dr. Ganesan Karthikeyan, Executive Director, THSTI

Senior endocrinologists Dr. Sanjay Bhadada and Dr. Sachin Mittal

The packed IISF audience reflected growing national concern over metabolic disorders, lifestyle diseases, and the influence of modern dietary trends.

Obesity Misunderstood in India for Decades, Says Minister

Dr. Singh noted that Indian society has long misinterpreted obesity as a cosmetic concern rather than a disease, delaying the scientific recognition it deserved.

“For decades, our medical conferences discussed diabetes and metabolic disorders, but never obesity. Only in the last 15 years have we begun treating it as medically serious.”

He explained India’s unique vulnerability: central (visceral) obesity, especially common among Oriental populations, poses significant risk even when body weight appears normal.

“For Indians, the waistline tells a more important story than the weighing scale.”

Caution Against Unregulated Use of GLP-based Weight-Loss Drugs

Addressing the booming popularity of GLP-1–based drugs worldwide, Dr. Singh urged judicious use and highlighted the need for long-term safety assessments.

He cautioned that medical history is filled with examples of popular interventions later proven harmful—such as the widespread adoption of refined oils in the 1970s and 80s.

“True clinical inference may come from observing outcomes over decades.”

He also raised concerns about:

Sarcopenia resulting from rapid weight loss

Facial changes termed “Ozempic face”

Unknown physiological impacts of long-term drug-induced slimming

Misinformation: India’s Most Dangerous Metabolic Challenge

A significant portion of the Minister’s remarks focused on misinformation and unqualified health advisory trends.

“The challenge in India is not lack of awareness, but the explosive growth of disinformation. Every colony has a dietitian, but no system to verify their qualifications.”

He warned that untested advice, fad diets, and self-proclaimed wellness influencers may end up causing greater harm than obesity itself.

A Widening Metabolic Spectrum: From Diabetes to Fatty Liver

Dr. Singh provided an alarming snapshot of India’s changing metabolic profile:

Earlier, every third OPD patient presented with undiagnosed diabetes.

Today, every third OPD patient is detected with fatty liver disease.

He highlighted that metabolic illnesses now span a wider range—from insulin resistance to NAFLD, hormonal imbalances, and cardiovascular complications—demanding a regulated, scientific, multidisciplinary ecosystem.

“Obesity Is a Societal Issue, Not Just a Clinical One”

Concluding with a reference to Mark Twain’s famous observation on economics, Dr. Singh stated: “Obesity is too serious a subject to be left only to endocrinologists.”

He emphasised that obesity is shaped by:

Culture and dietary habits

Urban lifestyles and market forces

Misinformation and unregulated health advice

Only a whole-of-society approach, he said, can address the root causes.

Call for Collaboration Across Sectors

The session closed with a strong call for collaboration between:

Clinicians

Scientists and researchers

Public health experts

Policymakers

Citizens

Such partnerships, the panel concluded, are essential to safeguard India’s future against rapidly rising metabolic diseases and to build a healthier nation.