Govt Expands e-Office, CPGRAMS & Digital Governance Under Special Campaign 5.0
By replacing physical files with electronic processing, e-Office is reshaping government work culture and ensuring a more sustainable and efficient administrative environment.
- Country:
- India
In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Information & Broadcasting, Dr. L. Murugan, highlighted major advancements in India’s digital governance ecosystem. He outlined the progress of e-Office, CPGRAMS, and multiple best practices adopted during Special Campaign 5.0, all aimed at creating a paperless, transparent, and citizen-centric administrative framework.
e-Office: Transforming Government Workflow and Enhancing Efficiency
The e-Office platform, a Mission Mode Project under the National e-Governance Plan (NeGP) and implemented by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), is now operational in 74 Ministries/Departments with 47,166 active users.
The system is designed to significantly improve file movement, decision-making, and managerial oversight through:
-
Digital file management & workflow automation
-
Time-stamped digital signatures ensuring accountability
-
Instant inter-ministerial communication reducing administrative delays
-
Enhanced record management through complete audit trails
CPGRAMS: A 24×7 Digital Platform for Nationwide Grievance Redressal
The Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) provides citizens with a unified digital mechanism to lodge grievances related to Central Ministries, Departments, and State/UT authorities.
Key features include:
-
24×7 online access via portal and mobile apps (standalone & UMANG-integrated)
-
Role-based access for every Ministry/Department and State/UT
-
Unique grievance ID for real-time tracking
-
Appeal facility for unsatisfied complainants
CPGRAMS has become a cornerstone of India's citizen grievance redressal ecosystem, enabling faster resolution and improved government responsiveness.
Best Practices from Special Campaign 5.0: Strengthening Digital, Clean & Sustainable Governance
Special Campaign 5.0 showcased several innovative, citizen-oriented practices across Ministries and Departments:
Dak Chaupal – Department of Posts
A grassroots engagement model where postal teams meet communities to resolve service needs at their doorstep.
Amrit Samvaad – Indian Railways
Direct dialogue platforms at Amrit Stations, enabling real-time feedback and showcasing progress under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.
Clean Toilet Picture Challenge – MoRTH
Citizens using the Rajmarg Yatra App receive a ₹1,000 FASTag reward for reporting unclean NH toilets, strengthening public participation in highway sanitation.
Jute Bag Distribution – Ministry of Coal
Promoting an eco-friendly, plastic-free culture through wide distribution of jute bags.
Cyber Security Booklet – DFS
Launch of the booklet “Masoom and Samajhdaar” promoting safe digital financial practices.
Bio-Toilets at NCL Units
Enhancing green mining operations through installation of environment-friendly bio-toilets.
QR-Code Based Record Management – Income Tax Dept.
The AbhiLekhAbhi mobile app enables efficient file indexing and helped eliminate 24 compactors and 14 almirahs of outdated records.
Facial Attendance System – Postal Department
Successful rollout across Branch Post Offices in Tamil Nadu, improving transparency and workforce accountability.
Cyber Jagrit Bharat Quiz – WCD Ministry
An awareness-building initiative to enhance cyber security among government employees.
Pan-India E-Waste Management Drive – Ministry of Mines
Scientific collection and recycling of e-waste, promoting resource recovery and office Swachhata.
Joint Bank Cleanliness Drives – DFS
Banks jointly conducting campaigns to raise cleanliness awareness across their networks.
Krishi Rakshak Portal & Helpline (KRPH) – Agriculture Ministry
A grievance redressal portal for PMFBY beneficiaries, ensuring timely support for farmers.
Future Roadmap: Strengthening Digital India Through Interoperability and Technology Adoption
The Government’s forward strategy for digital governance includes:
-
Interoperability across platforms for seamless data exchange
-
Integration of automation, AI, analytics & cloud systems
-
Expansion of paperless office functioning across Ministries
-
Capacity-building for government personnel
-
Enhanced digital safety awareness among citizens
-
Stronger monitoring and evaluation frameworks
These efforts align with the broader vision of Digital India and Swachh Bharat, ensuring governance that is transparent, efficient, and environmentally sustainable.