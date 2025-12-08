Govt Expands e-Office, CPGRAMS & Digital Governance Under Special Campaign 5.0

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Information & Broadcasting, Dr. L. Murugan, highlighted major advancements in India’s digital governance ecosystem. He outlined the progress of e-Office, CPGRAMS, and multiple best practices adopted during Special Campaign 5.0, all aimed at creating a paperless, transparent, and citizen-centric administrative framework.

e-Office: Transforming Government Workflow and Enhancing Efficiency

The e-Office platform, a Mission Mode Project under the National e-Governance Plan (NeGP) and implemented by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), is now operational in 74 Ministries/Departments with 47,166 active users.

The system is designed to significantly improve file movement, decision-making, and managerial oversight through:

Digital file management & workflow automation

Time-stamped digital signatures ensuring accountability

Instant inter-ministerial communication reducing administrative delays

Enhanced record management through complete audit trails

By replacing physical files with electronic processing, e-Office is reshaping government work culture and ensuring a more sustainable and efficient administrative environment.

CPGRAMS: A 24×7 Digital Platform for Nationwide Grievance Redressal

The Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) provides citizens with a unified digital mechanism to lodge grievances related to Central Ministries, Departments, and State/UT authorities.

Key features include:

24×7 online access via portal and mobile apps (standalone & UMANG-integrated)

Role-based access for every Ministry/Department and State/UT

Unique grievance ID for real-time tracking

Appeal facility for unsatisfied complainants

CPGRAMS has become a cornerstone of India's citizen grievance redressal ecosystem, enabling faster resolution and improved government responsiveness.

Best Practices from Special Campaign 5.0: Strengthening Digital, Clean & Sustainable Governance

Special Campaign 5.0 showcased several innovative, citizen-oriented practices across Ministries and Departments:

Dak Chaupal – Department of Posts

A grassroots engagement model where postal teams meet communities to resolve service needs at their doorstep.

Amrit Samvaad – Indian Railways

Direct dialogue platforms at Amrit Stations, enabling real-time feedback and showcasing progress under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

Clean Toilet Picture Challenge – MoRTH

Citizens using the Rajmarg Yatra App receive a ₹1,000 FASTag reward for reporting unclean NH toilets, strengthening public participation in highway sanitation.

Jute Bag Distribution – Ministry of Coal

Promoting an eco-friendly, plastic-free culture through wide distribution of jute bags.

Cyber Security Booklet – DFS

Launch of the booklet “Masoom and Samajhdaar” promoting safe digital financial practices.

Bio-Toilets at NCL Units

Enhancing green mining operations through installation of environment-friendly bio-toilets.

QR-Code Based Record Management – Income Tax Dept.

The AbhiLekhAbhi mobile app enables efficient file indexing and helped eliminate 24 compactors and 14 almirahs of outdated records.

Facial Attendance System – Postal Department

Successful rollout across Branch Post Offices in Tamil Nadu, improving transparency and workforce accountability.

Cyber Jagrit Bharat Quiz – WCD Ministry

An awareness-building initiative to enhance cyber security among government employees.

Pan-India E-Waste Management Drive – Ministry of Mines

Scientific collection and recycling of e-waste, promoting resource recovery and office Swachhata.

Joint Bank Cleanliness Drives – DFS

Banks jointly conducting campaigns to raise cleanliness awareness across their networks.

Krishi Rakshak Portal & Helpline (KRPH) – Agriculture Ministry

A grievance redressal portal for PMFBY beneficiaries, ensuring timely support for farmers.

Future Roadmap: Strengthening Digital India Through Interoperability and Technology Adoption

The Government’s forward strategy for digital governance includes:

Interoperability across platforms for seamless data exchange

Integration of automation, AI, analytics & cloud systems

Expansion of paperless office functioning across Ministries

Capacity-building for government personnel

Enhanced digital safety awareness among citizens

Stronger monitoring and evaluation frameworks

These efforts align with the broader vision of Digital India and Swachh Bharat, ensuring governance that is transparent, efficient, and environmentally sustainable.