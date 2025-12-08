Left Menu

Punjab Police Breaks Cross-Border Arms Smuggling Network

The Punjab Police have dismantled a cross-border arms smuggling ring with ties to a handler in Pakistan, apprehending six individuals, including a juvenile. The suspects used social media to coordinate illegal activities involving firearms. Investigations continue to trace the network's connections and financial routes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-12-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 18:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country: India
  • India

Punjab Police announced on Monday that they have dismantled a cross-border arms smuggling ring with links to a Pakistan-based handler and apprehended six individuals, one of whom is a juvenile.

Authorities seized six firearms from the suspects, indicating a sophisticated operation involving direct communication with a foreign handler who provided logistics for the illicit trade.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav stated that further investigations aim to track the network's operations and financial channels, as well as arrest additional individuals involved in the ring.

(With inputs from agencies.)

