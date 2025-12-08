Punjab Police Breaks Cross-Border Arms Smuggling Network

Punjab Police announced on Monday that they have dismantled a cross-border arms smuggling ring with links to a Pakistan-based handler and apprehended six individuals, one of whom is a juvenile.

Authorities seized six firearms from the suspects, indicating a sophisticated operation involving direct communication with a foreign handler who provided logistics for the illicit trade.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav stated that further investigations aim to track the network's operations and financial channels, as well as arrest additional individuals involved in the ring.

(With inputs from agencies.)