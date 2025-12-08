Left Menu

Delhi's Fire Safety Crisis: A Spark Away from Tragedy

In Delhi, only a small percentage of hotels and clubs have fire safety certificates, highlighting the unregulated hospitality sector. Following a tragic nightclub fire in Goa, authorities have intensified fire safety checks. Hotel and nightclub owners are urged to maintain functional fire safety equipment amidst heightened vigilance.

Delhi's Fire Safety Crisis: A Spark Away from Tragedy
Fire safety concerns have reached a critical point in Delhi, where only a fraction of hotels and nightclubs possess necessary certification, according to data from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS). This revelation comes amid intensified scrutiny following a tragic nightclub fire in Goa that claimed 25 lives.

The inadequacy underscores the lack of regulation in Delhi's sprawling hospitality sector, where over 50,000 restaurants, 5,000 hotels, and 1,000 nightclubs operate. Despite legal requirements, many establishments operate without fire safety certifications, leaving them vulnerable to tragedies.

As holiday crowds increase, Delhi police have heightened vigilance across nightlife hubs, urging venues to adhere to fire safety protocols. Joint inspections with fire officials are underway to ensure compliance, driven by the lessons learned from the Goa incident and the subsequent national crackdown on safety measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

