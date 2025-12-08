Left Menu

Boosting Economy: Mizoram's Success in Tackling Areca Nut Smuggling

Mizoram is experiencing a significant economic boost due to effective measures against areca nut smuggling. Chief Minister Lalduhoma credits the rise in prices to these robust actions and highlights the potential of areca nut cultivation in enhancing the local economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 08-12-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 19:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma announced a successful initiative to combat areca nut smuggling has resulted in significantly higher prices this year. He attributed this success to the concerted efforts of law enforcement and community groups who have worked tirelessly to address this issue.

Speaking at an areca nut festival in Rengdil, Lalduhoma emphasized his government's commitment since December 2023 to curbing smuggling activities and credited these measures for Mizoram's economic gains. The state cultivated areca nuts across 30,000 hectares, yielding nearly 2 lakh quintals last year, with expectations for increased harvests this year.

The state is promoting areca nut cultivation as a promising economic driver, establishing processing units and link roads to support farmers and improve market linkages. Funding from NABARD and government schemes is propelling the construction of infrastructure to further bolster this agricultural sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

