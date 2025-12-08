Boosting Economy: Mizoram's Success in Tackling Areca Nut Smuggling

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma announced a successful initiative to combat areca nut smuggling has resulted in significantly higher prices this year. He attributed this success to the concerted efforts of law enforcement and community groups who have worked tirelessly to address this issue.

Speaking at an areca nut festival in Rengdil, Lalduhoma emphasized his government's commitment since December 2023 to curbing smuggling activities and credited these measures for Mizoram's economic gains. The state cultivated areca nuts across 30,000 hectares, yielding nearly 2 lakh quintals last year, with expectations for increased harvests this year.

The state is promoting areca nut cultivation as a promising economic driver, establishing processing units and link roads to support farmers and improve market linkages. Funding from NABARD and government schemes is propelling the construction of infrastructure to further bolster this agricultural sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)