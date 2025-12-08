Crisis in Indian Aviation: A Call for Accountability and Reform
Former Union minister Prithviraj Chavan urged the resignation of Civil Aviation Minister Naidu amid the crisis at IndiGo, attributed to regulatory failures and potential collusion. Chavan emphasized the risk of private monopolies and called for a national airline, regulatory reforms, and a passenger compensation fund.
In a bold move, former Union minister and Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan demanded the resignation of Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu over the ongoing crisis at IndiGo.
Addressing reporters, Chavan stressed the need for government intervention to prevent the aviation sector from becoming entirely private, calling for a new national airline.
Chavan criticized the recent widespread disruptions at IndiGo as due to regulatory lapses, suggesting collusion between the government and private airlines. He called for the suspension of IndiGo's CEO and demanded accountability from DGCA officials, urging the implementation of the earlier proposed Civil Aviation Authority.
