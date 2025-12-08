Drone Breach During Amarnath Yatra Sparks Security Concerns

A drone breach during this year's Amarnath Yatra has resulted in the apprehension of two youths from Srinagar, according to police officials.

The incident involved a security breach due to unauthorized drone activity, which violated the 'No Drone Zone' restrictions imposed for the safety of pilgrims. Security forces neutralized the drone using soft-kill methods to prevent any threat.

Following a detailed forensic analysis, the police identified Srinagar residents Owais Muneer Khan and Farooz Ahmad Nengroo as the operators. They have been apprehended, brought to court, and formally charge-sheeted in the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)