Drone Breach During Amarnath Yatra Sparks Security Concerns

Two youths were apprehended following a drone breach during Amarnath Yatra. The security breach violated 'No Drone Zone' rules, leading to the drone being neutralized by security forces. A forensic investigation identified Owais Muneer Khan and Farooz Ahmad Nengroo as the operators, who are now charge-sheeted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 08-12-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 19:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A drone breach during this year's Amarnath Yatra has resulted in the apprehension of two youths from Srinagar, according to police officials.

The incident involved a security breach due to unauthorized drone activity, which violated the 'No Drone Zone' restrictions imposed for the safety of pilgrims. Security forces neutralized the drone using soft-kill methods to prevent any threat.

Following a detailed forensic analysis, the police identified Srinagar residents Owais Muneer Khan and Farooz Ahmad Nengroo as the operators. They have been apprehended, brought to court, and formally charge-sheeted in the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

