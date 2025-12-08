Drone Breach During Amarnath Yatra Sparks Security Concerns
Two youths were apprehended following a drone breach during Amarnath Yatra. The security breach violated 'No Drone Zone' rules, leading to the drone being neutralized by security forces. A forensic investigation identified Owais Muneer Khan and Farooz Ahmad Nengroo as the operators, who are now charge-sheeted.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 08-12-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 19:59 IST
- Country:
- India
A drone breach during this year's Amarnath Yatra has resulted in the apprehension of two youths from Srinagar, according to police officials.
The incident involved a security breach due to unauthorized drone activity, which violated the 'No Drone Zone' restrictions imposed for the safety of pilgrims. Security forces neutralized the drone using soft-kill methods to prevent any threat.
Following a detailed forensic analysis, the police identified Srinagar residents Owais Muneer Khan and Farooz Ahmad Nengroo as the operators. They have been apprehended, brought to court, and formally charge-sheeted in the case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Srinagar Police Crackdown on Non-Compliant Hospitality Providers
IndiGo's Pilot-Rostering Woes Disrupt Flights in Jammu and Srinagar
White collar terror module: SIA raids in Srinagar, Ganderbal
Traffic management plan made for construction-hit Jammu-Srinagar highway
J-K Handicapped Association protests in Srinagar, seeks increased pension, jobs