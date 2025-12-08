Left Menu

Misfire Drama: Accused Injured During Crime Reconstruction

A rape accused was injured by an accidental gunshot when he attempted to snatch a police officer's pistol during a crime reconstruction in Danilimda. The suspect, Moinuddin Bakarwal, with a criminal history of 16 cases, was trying to escape when the incident occurred. Both he and a head constable were medically treated and are safe.

Ahmedabad | Updated: 08-12-2025 19:05 IST
  India

A shocking incident unfolded in Danilimda on Monday when a rape accused sustained a gunshot wound after attempting to snatch a police inspector's service pistol. The senior official confirmed the firearm discharged accidentally.

Moinuddin Bakarwal, a known history-sheeter being taken for crime reconstruction, tried to escape. During his attempt, he injured head constable Bharatsinh Rathod and tried seizing inspector Imran Ghasura's gun, resulting in a misfire that injured his leg.

Both Bakarwal and Rathod received medical treatment and are currently out of danger. Deputy Commissioner of Police Ajit Rajian stated Bakarwal has a history of self-harm and violent behavior and has been detained under the Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Act before.

(With inputs from agencies.)

