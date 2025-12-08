Former Minister Satyendar Jain and 13 Others Charged in Money Laundering Case
The Enforcement Directorate has filed a chargesheet against former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain and 13 others under the anti-money laundering law. The charges relate to alleged corruption in awarding tenders for Delhi Jal Board's sewage treatment plants. The ED claims Rs 17.70 crore was involved.
The Enforcement Directorate has filed a chargesheet against former Delhi minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain along with 13 others. The charges are under the anti-money laundering law in connection with alleged corruption in awarding tenders for sewage treatment plants managed by the Delhi Jal Board, according to a statement from the agency on Monday.
The prosecution complaint was submitted before a Delhi court on December 6. The ED seeks the prosecution of the 14 accused under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), an official from the agency informed PTI.
The concluded investigation names Jain, former DJB CEO Udit Prakash Rai, ex-DJB member Ajay Gupta, former chief engineer Satish Chandra Vashishth, along with private persons and entities including Euroteck Environmental Pvt Ltd, involved in or assisting with generating, acquiring, concealing, and using Rs 17.70 crore as proceeds of crime, the statement detailed.
