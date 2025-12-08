Left Menu

Mass Release: Nigerian Schoolchildren Freed from Captivity

A group of 100 schoolchildren abducted from a Nigerian Catholic school were released, while more than 100 remain captive. The abductions occurred when gunmen attacked a Niger state school. The Christian Association of Nigeria has reported the children will be transported to Minna for further safety measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Minna | Updated: 08-12-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 19:19 IST
Mass Release: Nigerian Schoolchildren Freed from Captivity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

In a significant development, 100 schoolchildren who were abducted from St. Mary's Catholic School in Nigeria have been released, according to the Christian Association of Nigeria. This comes as a relief amid ongoing concerns, as more than 100 students are still in captivity.

The abduction took place at the school's location in Niger state, where a total of 303 children and 12 teachers were seized on November 21. The initial attack saw at least 50 students making a fortunate escape in the subsequent hours.

The association's spokesman, Daniel Atori, stated that the released children will soon be relocated to Niger state's capital, Minna, to meet with officials. Mystery surrounds the release, with no details on how the operation was executed, and no criminal group has claimed responsibility for the kidnappings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefire

Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefi...

 Global
2
Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

 Australia
3
F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

 Global
4
Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical AI can erase risky knowledge without losing clinical skill

Global South at risk of digital dependency without decentralized AI governance

Global power systems unprepared as AI workloads push need for energy intelligence

Four breakthrough fronts driving next-generation solar-assisted greenhouses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025