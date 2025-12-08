Mass Release: Nigerian Schoolchildren Freed from Captivity

In a significant development, 100 schoolchildren who were abducted from St. Mary's Catholic School in Nigeria have been released, according to the Christian Association of Nigeria. This comes as a relief amid ongoing concerns, as more than 100 students are still in captivity.

The abduction took place at the school's location in Niger state, where a total of 303 children and 12 teachers were seized on November 21. The initial attack saw at least 50 students making a fortunate escape in the subsequent hours.

The association's spokesman, Daniel Atori, stated that the released children will soon be relocated to Niger state's capital, Minna, to meet with officials. Mystery surrounds the release, with no details on how the operation was executed, and no criminal group has claimed responsibility for the kidnappings.

