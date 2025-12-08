Haryana Strengthens Its Mining Forces: 258 New Posts Approved
The Haryana government has sanctioned 258 additional positions in the mines and geology department, elevating it to 890. This strategic move, part of efforts to curb illegal mining, originated from the Rationalisation Commission's recommendations and aims to bolster mineral exploration and regulatory enforcement.
In a strategic move to combat illegal mining more effectively, the Haryana government has approved an increase in the workforce of its mines and geology department from 632 to 890 positions.
This decision, taken during a state Cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, follows the recommendations arising from a detailed review by the Rationalisation Commission.
The boosted manpower is expected to enhance mineral exploration management, aid the department's digital platforms, and address ongoing staff shortages affecting regulatory efficiency.
