Haryana Strengthens Its Mining Forces: 258 New Posts Approved

In a strategic move to combat illegal mining more effectively, the Haryana government has approved an increase in the workforce of its mines and geology department from 632 to 890 positions.

This decision, taken during a state Cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, follows the recommendations arising from a detailed review by the Rationalisation Commission.

The boosted manpower is expected to enhance mineral exploration management, aid the department's digital platforms, and address ongoing staff shortages affecting regulatory efficiency.

