Supreme Court Quashes SC/ST Act Proceedings in High-Profile Case

The Supreme Court has quashed proceedings under the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, determining that the complainant's home does not fulfill the 'public view' provision required for the alleged offences. This decision was made by Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta.

Though the SC/ST Act charges have been dropped, the Supreme Court made it clear that the trial concerning related charges under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) will proceed. The ruling responded to an appeal against a July decision by the Allahabad High Court, which upheld a lower court's order.

The Supreme Court's verdict deliberated on accusations that the complainant's son was attacked on a public road, reportedly bringing the act under the ambit of the SC/ST Act. However, it was found that prejudiced statements were made within private premises, thus failing to meet the statutory 'public view' requirement.

(With inputs from agencies.)