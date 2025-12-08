Left Menu

Judicial Scrutiny Intensifies in Land-for-Jobs Scam

The CBI requested more time to verify the accused involved in the land-for-jobs scam linked to RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his family. Special CBI Judge Vishal Gogne is evaluating evidence to frame charges. The allegations pertain to irregular appointments in the Railways for land transactions involving benami properties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 19:53 IST
Judicial Scrutiny Intensifies in Land-for-Jobs Scam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) requested additional time from a Delhi court for verifying the status of various accused involved in the alleged land-for-jobs scam concerning RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his family.

Special CBI Judge Vishal Gogne is currently examining evidence to decide whether charges should be framed against the accused individuals. Originally, the judge deferred the order on charge framing from November 10 to December 4.

The CBI claims irregularities in the Group-D appointments during Lalu Yadav's tenure as the railway minister, asserting that these appointments were exchanged for land and involved concealed properties, amounting to misconduct and conspiracy. The accused, including Lalu's family, deny the charges, alleging political motivation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefire

Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefi...

 Global
2
Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

 Australia
3
F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

 Global
4
Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical AI can erase risky knowledge without losing clinical skill

Global South at risk of digital dependency without decentralized AI governance

Global power systems unprepared as AI workloads push need for energy intelligence

Four breakthrough fronts driving next-generation solar-assisted greenhouses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025