Judicial Scrutiny Intensifies in Land-for-Jobs Scam

On Monday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) requested additional time from a Delhi court for verifying the status of various accused involved in the alleged land-for-jobs scam concerning RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his family.

Special CBI Judge Vishal Gogne is currently examining evidence to decide whether charges should be framed against the accused individuals. Originally, the judge deferred the order on charge framing from November 10 to December 4.

The CBI claims irregularities in the Group-D appointments during Lalu Yadav's tenure as the railway minister, asserting that these appointments were exchanged for land and involved concealed properties, amounting to misconduct and conspiracy. The accused, including Lalu's family, deny the charges, alleging political motivation.

