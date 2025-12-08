From Isolation to Integration: Arunachal Pradesh's 'First Villages'

Chief Minister Pema Khandu emphasized a significant change in perspective regarding border villages in Arunachal Pradesh and across India. These areas, once considered remote and neglected, are now seen as India's 'first villages' under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's frontier development approach.

In a post on social media, Khandu remarked that Modi has transformed the perception of these settlements. ''No longer do we call them the last villages of India. They are now recognized as the first villages of India,'' Khandu stated.

Highlighting tangible changes, Khandu pointed to Mago village as a prime example where development and national priority are evident. The enhanced focus on these regions boosts residents' confidence as they become integral partners in nation-building.