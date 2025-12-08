Left Menu

From Isolation to Integration: Arunachal Pradesh's 'First Villages'

Chief Minister Pema Khandu highlights a paradigm shift in viewing Arunachal Pradesh's border villages as India’s ‘first villages’ instead of their former remote status. Under PM Narendra Modi's vision, these areas now receive priority in development, connectivity, and national engagement, exemplified by Mago village.

Itanagar | Updated: 08-12-2025 20:48 IST
Chief Minister Pema Khandu emphasized a significant change in perspective regarding border villages in Arunachal Pradesh and across India. These areas, once considered remote and neglected, are now seen as India's 'first villages' under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's frontier development approach.

In a post on social media, Khandu remarked that Modi has transformed the perception of these settlements. ''No longer do we call them the last villages of India. They are now recognized as the first villages of India,'' Khandu stated.

Highlighting tangible changes, Khandu pointed to Mago village as a prime example where development and national priority are evident. The enhanced focus on these regions boosts residents' confidence as they become integral partners in nation-building.

