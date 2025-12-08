From Isolation to Integration: Arunachal Pradesh's 'First Villages'
Chief Minister Pema Khandu highlights a paradigm shift in viewing Arunachal Pradesh's border villages as India’s ‘first villages’ instead of their former remote status. Under PM Narendra Modi's vision, these areas now receive priority in development, connectivity, and national engagement, exemplified by Mago village.
- Country:
- India
Chief Minister Pema Khandu emphasized a significant change in perspective regarding border villages in Arunachal Pradesh and across India. These areas, once considered remote and neglected, are now seen as India's 'first villages' under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's frontier development approach.
In a post on social media, Khandu remarked that Modi has transformed the perception of these settlements. ''No longer do we call them the last villages of India. They are now recognized as the first villages of India,'' Khandu stated.
Highlighting tangible changes, Khandu pointed to Mago village as a prime example where development and national priority are evident. The enhanced focus on these regions boosts residents' confidence as they become integral partners in nation-building.
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi arrives in Lok Sabha amid chants of Vande Mataram by BJP members.
At a time when world is full of uncertainties, India is seen in a different league: PM Narendra Modi at HT Leadership Summit.
India, Russia can cooperate in development of vaccine and cancer therapy, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
PM Narendra Modi welcomes President Putin at airport.
India-Russia can achieve USD 100 bn bilateral trade target ahead of 2030, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.