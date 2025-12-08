Left Menu

Supreme Court Addresses Judicial Limits in Economic Policy Review

The Supreme Court ruled that high courts cannot interfere with government economic policies through public interest litigations unless constitutional obligations are violated. The verdict overruled the Nagpur bench's decision, allowing the Akola Municipal Corporation to adjust property tax rates after 16 years, essential for development funding.

Updated: 08-12-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 20:48 IST
  • India

On Monday, the Supreme Court asserted that high courts should not use writ jurisdiction to question economic policies or reforms undertaken by the government unless there is a constitutional breach causing public injury.

A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta emphasized that judicial interference through public interest litigation is only justified if there is a demonstrable injury resulting from the government's failure to fulfill constitutional obligations.

The court overturned previous judgments by the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court, which had annulled a property tax hike by the Akola Municipal Corporation. The Supreme Court underscored the importance of revisiting tax rates for funding municipal welfare and development activities, citing that the tax revision after sixteen years was justified and necessary.

