Raging Farmers' Fury Grounds Flights in Crete Amid Subsidy Scandal

Farmers on Crete protested delayed EU agricultural subsidies by shutting down a main airport. Clashes with police ensued as tractors block borders and roads, accusing authorities of colluding in fraudulent subsidy claims, which led to a scandalously widespread investigation and several governmental resignations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 08-12-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 20:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Greece

Enraged farmers, protesting delayed payment of subsidies, stormed the apron of the international airport on the southern Greek island of Crete, successfully evading riot police who used tear gas and stun grenades to hold them back.

Local media broadcast images of the farmers standing defiantly on the apron at Nikos Kazantzakis international airport in Heraklion, forcing a suspension of all flights. Clashes erupted nearby at Chania's airport, where protestors hurled rocks and overturned a police car as tear gas ensued. Two individuals suffered injuries there.

The conflict in Crete is an extension of protests across Greece over delayed EU-backed subsidies, unfolding after revelations of fraudulent claims rocked the system. Authorities, scrutinizing requests post-scandal, argue that it unfairly punishes legitimate farmers, exacerbated by a sheep pox outbreak. Farmers have blocked roads, borders, and ports with tractors while officials, emphasizing negotiation over shutdowns, face extensive protest history and previous disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

