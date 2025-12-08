Raging Farmers' Fury Grounds Flights in Crete Amid Subsidy Scandal

Enraged farmers, protesting delayed payment of subsidies, stormed the apron of the international airport on the southern Greek island of Crete, successfully evading riot police who used tear gas and stun grenades to hold them back.

Local media broadcast images of the farmers standing defiantly on the apron at Nikos Kazantzakis international airport in Heraklion, forcing a suspension of all flights. Clashes erupted nearby at Chania's airport, where protestors hurled rocks and overturned a police car as tear gas ensued. Two individuals suffered injuries there.

The conflict in Crete is an extension of protests across Greece over delayed EU-backed subsidies, unfolding after revelations of fraudulent claims rocked the system. Authorities, scrutinizing requests post-scandal, argue that it unfairly punishes legitimate farmers, exacerbated by a sheep pox outbreak. Farmers have blocked roads, borders, and ports with tractors while officials, emphasizing negotiation over shutdowns, face extensive protest history and previous disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)