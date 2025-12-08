China's Trade Surplus Soars Amid U.S. Tariff Evasion Strategies

China achieved a record-breaking trade surplus, exceeding $1 trillion as manufacturers redirected efforts towards non-U.S. markets amid ongoing tariff disputes with President Trump's administration. This strategic maneuver resulted in a surge of exports to Europe, Australia, and Southeast Asia, mitigating the impact of reduced shipments to the United States.

Despite a drop of nearly one-third in exports to the U.S., China witnessed an overall export growth of 5.9% year-on-year in November. The country continues to gain global market share by diversifying its export destinations, leveraging its manufacturing capabilities to establish new production hubs.

As China's trade landscape adapts, key policy meetings are anticipated, focusing on expanding domestic consumption as a pivotal economic driver. This pivot is essential for sustaining China's robust growth trajectory amid lingering uncertainties in the global trade environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)