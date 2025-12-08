Telangana's Ambitious Economic Vision: Aiming for Trillion-Dollar Milestones

At the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar endorsed the event, praising its focus on the progressive development of the young state of Telangana.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy laid out an ambitious roadmap, aiming for the state to reach a USD 1 trillion economy by 2034 and a USD 3 trillion milestone by 2047. He highlighted Telangana's contribution of nearly 5% to India's GDP and expressed aspirations to double this figure by 2047 by implementing sector-specific growth strategies in services, manufacturing, and agriculture.

Governor Jishnu Dev Varma emphasized Telangana's commitment to inclusive development, with women, farmers, and youth at the heart of the agenda. Initiatives like women's leadership in economy-boosting projects are underscoring the state's path towards sustainable growth, alongside significant infrastructure advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)