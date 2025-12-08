Haryana Revamps Police Recruitment: New Rules Unveiled

In a significant move, the Haryana Cabinet has approved amendments to the Punjab Police Rules, 1934, updating the recruitment procedures for constables and sub-inspectors. These changes are set to be issued as the Punjab Police (Haryana Amendment) Rules, 2025.

The updated process will see candidates who clear the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Screening Test (PST) being shortlisted by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission. A subsequent knowledge test, weighted heavily at 97 per cent, will determine progression, covering a range of subjects from general studies to Haryana-specific topics.

Additional marks will be allocated to candidates holding NCC certificates, providing an extra advantage in the recruitment for both constables and sub-inspectors. This overhaul reflects a broader effort to ensure that recruitment processes meet current educational standards and skill requirements.

(With inputs from agencies.)