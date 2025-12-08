FIFA Introduces Universal Hydration Breaks for 2026 World Cup

In a significant update for the 2026 World Cup, FIFA has announced the inclusion of mandatory three-minute hydration breaks in every match. This decision ensures player safety by allowing them to refresh in every game, irrespective of weather conditions or whether the venue has air conditioning.

The hydration breaks will occur in the 22nd minute of each half, offering a consistent schedule that broadcasters also appreciate. This change is seen as a beneficial shift to make game schedules predictable, enhancing planning for both players and broadcasters alike.

Previously, hydration breaks were dictated by certain weather conditions, a practice now streamlined due to past concerns about heat affecting players. FIFA's chief tournament officer for the 2026 World Cup, Manolo Zubiria, mentioned that minor adjustments might be made by referees in case of unexpected stoppages.

(With inputs from agencies.)