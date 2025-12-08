Trump's Executive Order: A Single AI Rule Sparks Bipartisan Controversy

President Donald Trump has announced plans to sign an executive order implementing a single nationwide rule for artificial intelligence, challenging state-specific legislations. He argues this centralized approach is crucial for ensuring the US remains competitive, notably against China, in AI development.

The proposal has galvanized opposition across state lines, as both Democratic and Republican leaders underscore the necessity for protective measures in AI regulation. States like Florida are advancing their own AI bills to address privacy and consumer protection, while California demands AI firms outline risk mitigation plans.

High-profile tech companies such as OpenAI, Google, and Meta advocate for this national standard, contending that a fragmented legal framework hampers innovation. However, the Senate has shown resistance, reflecting broader concerns about federal overreach in local governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)