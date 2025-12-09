Catching the Cat Burglar: Serial Thief Nabbed in Thane
A serial house-breaking thief, Deepak Ramgopal Vaishya, was arrested in Thane, involved in multiple burglaries across Mumbai. He was caught before disposing of valuables. With a history of 15 theft cases, CCTV footage helped police track him. Stolen items worth Rs 1,92,500 were recovered.
- Country:
- India
A habitual burglar, infamous for breaking into homes during daylight, has been apprehended in Thane city just before he could sell off stolen goods, according to police reports released on Tuesday.
Speaking to the press, Deputy Commissioner of Police Prashant Kadam revealed that the suspect, Deepak Ramgopal Vaishya, aged 40, has a notorious record with approximately 15 cases of burglary linked to his name across multiple regions including Mumbai, Mira-Bhayandar, and Vasai-Virar.
The arrest took place in the Teen Hath Naka area, after a detailed investigation involving CCTV evidence led the Wagle Estate Crime Detection Squad to identify and capture Vaishya. Following his confession, police recovered stolen jewelry and cash totaling Rs 1,92,500.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- thief
- burglary
- Thane
- Deepak Ramgopal Vaishya
- house-breaking
- police
- Mumbai
- CCTV
- arrest
- crime
ALSO READ
Goa Police detain Ajay Gupta in New Delhi, against whom a Look Out Circular was issued over nightclub fire that killed 25 persons.
Massive IndiGo Flight Disruptions Affect Thousands at Mumbai Airport
Bihar Police Arrest Notorious Exam Mafia Ahead of Recruitment Exams
Corruption Crackdown: Mumbai Passport Officer Arrested
Stone Pelting Chaos in Aminabad: Police Under Attack