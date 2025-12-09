Catching the Cat Burglar: Serial Thief Nabbed in Thane

A habitual burglar, infamous for breaking into homes during daylight, has been apprehended in Thane city just before he could sell off stolen goods, according to police reports released on Tuesday.

Speaking to the press, Deputy Commissioner of Police Prashant Kadam revealed that the suspect, Deepak Ramgopal Vaishya, aged 40, has a notorious record with approximately 15 cases of burglary linked to his name across multiple regions including Mumbai, Mira-Bhayandar, and Vasai-Virar.

The arrest took place in the Teen Hath Naka area, after a detailed investigation involving CCTV evidence led the Wagle Estate Crime Detection Squad to identify and capture Vaishya. Following his confession, police recovered stolen jewelry and cash totaling Rs 1,92,500.

