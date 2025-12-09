Left Menu

Catching the Cat Burglar: Serial Thief Nabbed in Thane

A serial house-breaking thief, Deepak Ramgopal Vaishya, was arrested in Thane, involved in multiple burglaries across Mumbai. He was caught before disposing of valuables. With a history of 15 theft cases, CCTV footage helped police track him. Stolen items worth Rs 1,92,500 were recovered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 09-12-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 18:12 IST
Catching the Cat Burglar: Serial Thief Nabbed in Thane
thief
  • Country:
  • India

A habitual burglar, infamous for breaking into homes during daylight, has been apprehended in Thane city just before he could sell off stolen goods, according to police reports released on Tuesday.

Speaking to the press, Deputy Commissioner of Police Prashant Kadam revealed that the suspect, Deepak Ramgopal Vaishya, aged 40, has a notorious record with approximately 15 cases of burglary linked to his name across multiple regions including Mumbai, Mira-Bhayandar, and Vasai-Virar.

The arrest took place in the Teen Hath Naka area, after a detailed investigation involving CCTV evidence led the Wagle Estate Crime Detection Squad to identify and capture Vaishya. Following his confession, police recovered stolen jewelry and cash totaling Rs 1,92,500.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

 Global
2
Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in Costs

Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in C...

 New Zealand
3
Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

 United States
4
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-fintech adoption enhances profitability, ESG disclosure and shock resistance

Human-integrated AI development is faster and safer than full automation

Generative AI driving major shifts in teaching, research and governance worldwide

Generative AI proven to strengthen student reasoning skills, especially problem-solving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025