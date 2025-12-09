Orange–Senqu States Reaffirm Joint Commitment to Safeguard Shared River Basin

The Ministers responsible for water from the four Orange–Senqu River Basin countries—Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia, and South Africa—have reaffirmed their collective commitment to protecting and sustainably managing the basin as a vital regional resource.

Meeting in Gaborone, Botswana, for the 8th Ordinary Meeting of the Orange–Senqu River Commission (ORASECOM) Forum of the Parties, the Ministers reviewed progress on cooperative water governance and adopted strategic priorities for strengthening climate resilience, economic development, ecological management, and regional stability.

The Orange–Senqu River, the longest river in southern Africa, provides water for millions of people, supports agriculture and mining, generates hydropower, and sustains unique ecosystems across the four member states. The Ministers emphasised that its protection remains central to long-term regional water security.

Key Achievements Since the 2023 Forum

The Ministers acknowledged major progress made over the past year under ORASECOM’s coordinated programmes:

1. Advancement of the Revised ORASECOM Agreement

Member states noted progress toward ratifying the 2018 revised Agreement, which modernises the Commission’s legal and institutional framework to respond to emerging water challenges, including climate impacts, rising water demand, and transboundary pressures.

2. Strengthening Water Quality and Sanitation Efforts

Sanitation has been formally integrated into the Integrated Water Resources Management and Investment Plan (2026–2035). This will enhance:

Pollution control

Water quality monitoring

WASH (Water, Sanitation and Hygiene) services

Coordination across water, environmental and health sectors

3. Improving Flow Conditions in the Lower Orange–Senqu

Ministers welcomed progress on the Noordoewer/Vioolsdrift Dam Bridging Feasibility Study, a critical project for improving flow control and supporting sustainable water allocation. ORASECOM, now designated as the Project Executing Agency, has begun procuring the technical consultant.

Basin-Wide Initiatives Commended by the Forum

Lesotho–Botswana Water Transfer Project (L-BWTP)

This multi-country flagship initiative aims to enhance long-term water security for Botswana while supporting economic development in Lesotho.

Progress includes:

Completion of pre-feasibility studies

Completion of the Dam Technical Feasibility Study

Remaining studies on water conveyance infrastructure, environmental and social safeguards, and institutional arrangements expected by mid-2027

2025 Investment Conference in Maseru

Held in May 2025, the high-level conference mobilised political will and increased engagement from international donors, financiers and private-sector partners for climate-resilient water investments across the basin.

UNDP-GEF SAP Implementation Project

Community-focused projects have brought tangible benefits across the four countries:

Botswana: Groundwater desalination installations

Lesotho: Strengthened water-quality monitoring systems

South Africa: Development of a comprehensive estuary management plan

Namibia: Enhanced ecosystem restoration work

Establishment of the ORASECOM Water Fund

Ministers welcomed progress toward creating a long-term financing mechanism to support basin restoration, climate resilience and water security. A Project Identification Form has already been submitted to the Global Environment Facility (GEF).

Advancing Gender Inclusion in Water Diplomacy

The Ministers praised ongoing work to strengthen the Women in Water Diplomacy Network, celebrating new appointments of basin representatives to the Network’s Global Council. They emphasised that women’s leadership remains essential for inclusive governance and sustainable transboundary cooperation.

Strengthened Regional and International Partnerships

The Commission acknowledged continued financial and technical support from partners such as the African Development Bank and the Government of Germany, calling for expanded resource mobilisation to sustain long-term programmes.

Ministers also welcomed progress within complementary bilateral and multilateral frameworks, including:

Permanent Water Commission (Namibia–South Africa)

Lesotho Highlands Water Commission

Botswana–South Africa Joint Permanent Technical Commission

These partnerships ensure coordinated management of shared waters and reinforce ORASECOM’s efforts.

Looking Ahead to 2026

The Kingdom of Lesotho will host the 9th Ordinary Meeting of the Forum of the Parties in 2026, where member states will evaluate further progress and adopt new strategies for regional water security and environmental protection.