Debutant-Fueled Triumph: South Africa Stuns New Zealand in T20 Opener

A young South African cricket team, featuring four players making their debut, delivered a stunning performance to defeat World Cup finalist New Zealand in the first Twenty20 international on Sunday. New Zealand was bowled out for just 91 runs in 14.3 overs, thanks to the Proteas' disciplined bowling attack.

In response, South Africa chased down the target with ease, winning by seven wickets with 20 balls to spare. Opener Connor Esterhuizen led the charge with an unbeaten 45 off 48 balls, supported by fellow debutant Dian Forrester, who remained 16 not out. The match concluded in the 17th over when Esterhuizen hit a decisive six off Kyle Jamieson.

New Zealand struggled without eight key players from their World Cup squad, and their batting lineup collapsed under the pressure of South Africa's incisive bowling. The Bay Oval pitch offered assistance to both seamers and spinners, which South Africa exploited to clinch a memorable victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)