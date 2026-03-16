New Zealand & South Africa Announced as Hosts for 2025-26 FIH Hockey Nations Cup

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has announced that New Zealand and South Africa will serve as hosts for the fourth edition of the FIH Hockey Nations Cup for women and men respectively. The victorious teams will earn the opportunity to join the prestigious 2026-27 season of the FIH Hockey Pro League.

Cape Town, South Africa, is set to host the men's event, which will feature some of the world's top teams, including South Africa, New Zealand, France, Korea, Japan, Wales, Malaysia, along with Scotland, who ascended from the FIH Hockey Nations Cup 2, and Ireland, who faced relegation from the 2024-25 FIH Hockey Pro League season.

The men's competition is slated to run from June 11 to 20 in Cape Town, marking the tournament's return to South African soil, which previously hosted the inaugural edition in Potchefstroom in 2022. Meanwhile, the women's competition will be held in Auckland, New Zealand, from June 15 to 21. It boasts a strong lineup, including hosts New Zealand, USA, Japan, Korea, Chile, Scotland, along with France, newly promoted from the FIH Hockey Nations Cup 2, and India, who were relegated from the 2024-25 FIH Hockey Pro League.

Launched in 2021, the FIH Hockey Nations Cup offers a high-level platform for top-ranked teams not participating in the Pro League, with a chance of promotion. To date, India, Spain, and New Zealand have claimed the women's titles, while South Africa won the inaugural men's event, followed by New Zealand's successive victories.

In response to the host announcement, FIH President Tayyab Ikram expressed gratitude to Hockey Associations of New Zealand and South Africa. He lauded the two host nations and cities for their roles in facilitating these remarkable tournaments which promise an exciting display of talent across two continents.

(With inputs from agencies.)